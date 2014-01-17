Vivint Responds to Claims of Charging Elderly Woman for Service She Never Used

SSI reached out for comment from Vivint about a story posted yesterday in which the company continued to make automatic withdrawals from an elderly woman’s checking account for nearly five years after repeated requests to cancel the alarm service.

READ THE ORIGINAL STORY: Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds

A Vivint spokesperson told SSI the original news story contained multiple inaccuracies and that the company attempted to resolve the account issue over a number of years. Vivint provided SSI the following list of measures the company claims to have made to close the woman’s account: