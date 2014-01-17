SSI logo

Vivint Responds to Claims of Charging Elderly Woman for Service She Never Used

SSI reached out for comment from Vivint about a story posted yesterday in which the company continued to make automatic withdrawals from an elderly woman’s checking account for nearly five years after repeated requests to cancel the alarm service.

A Vivint spokesperson told SSI the original news story contained multiple inaccuracies and that the company attempted to resolve the account issue over a number of years. Vivint provided SSI the following list of measures the company claims to have made to close the woman’s account:

  • We would have canceled the account anytime Mrs. O’Neill was willing to provide her passcode, and we even sent the passcode to her on several occasions.
  • Mrs. O’Neill used the system much longer than two months – her first call to us after her 2007 installation was three years later in 2010. She said she was discontinuting her phone service and accepted our offer of a Go!Control panel (new technology at the time with a cellular connection). We tried reaching her multiple times to schedule the installation, both by phone and by mail, but without response. We didn’t hear from her again until 2012.
  • A security provider is legally and contractually obligated to provide service to customers until proper cancellation – whether or not the customer uses the system. Usage has no bearing on contractual obligations.
  • Requiring some form of account authentication, e.g., passcode, is standard practice with security providers and is designed to protect homeowners from unauthorized cancellation of their accounts. It is not a “complicated process” as tens of thousands of customers do it every year with more than 15,000 security providers.
  • We considered Mrs. O’Neill’s age (in her 60s) and possible confusion about contracts when making the decision to offer a generous resolution to her frustration, despite not being at fault.

 
