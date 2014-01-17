Vivint to Pay Wyoming $100,000 in Door-to-Door Sales Settlement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vivint has agreed to pay the State of Wyoming $100,000 in a settlement over its door-to-door sales tactics for its home security and automation systems.

After a multi-year investigation, the Attorney General alleged that Vivint misrepresented the discounted price of its equipment and installation, failed to provide timely refunds after consumers cancelled within the three-day cancellation period provided by the Consumer Protection Act, and engaged in unlawful door-to-door sales tactics, according to a release by the office.

READ: Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds

According to the settlement, Vivint salespeople specifically engaged in one or more of the following acts or practices:



Approaching residences where a “no solicitation” sign was posted.

Failing to leave the premises when asked by a consumer to leave the premises.

Engaging in door-to-door solicitations outside of a municipality’s time limits.

Making false or misleading statements to homeowners in an attempt to induce purchases.

Per terms of the agreement, Vivint salespeople must refrain from engaging in the mentioned practices in addition to paying $100,000 to the State of Wyoming.

The settlement does not constitute an admission of liability by Vivint or a judicial finding of violation.

Vivint was previously in hot water with Wyoming in the summer of 2015 when it was banned from selling door-to-door in Cheyenne. Authorities decided not to renew the security firm’s solicitor license after receiving numerous complaints about aggressive salespeople.

SSI has reached out to Vivint to comment and will update the story with its response.

In Other Door-to-Door News…

Residents in Utah are on high alert after an increase of door-to-door scams have been reported over the last year.

According to Fox 13, the Better Business Bureau of Utah received 2,064 complaints for alarm companies. 810 people have already lodged complaints this year.

“They’re up more than 50%. It’s an amazing number,” says Jane Driggs, president of BBB of Utah. “More and more we’re seeing people with a contract already with one company signing up with another company and then you have two contracts.”

Shauna Thompson of Sandy, Utah recently fell victim to a salesman from Blayden Capital, a contractor for ADT, who convinced her to switch alarm companies and promised to buy out her current contract.

“We started getting billed by both companies,” Thompson said. “We never did get the check.”

When Thompson contacted ADT, they told her she owed them $2,400 for her and her parents’ contract. However, others contacted ADT with the same predicament.

The company realized there was a scam going on and gave Thompson a full refund.

