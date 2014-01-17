SSI logo

Vstar Successfully Tests New Sensor Aboard V-Bat Drone

The 2lb SIGINT sensor acts as a foundation that can be used in drone detection solutions for businesses with sensitive materials.



By ·


SAN DIEGO, Calif. — VStar Systems, a privately held aerospace and defense systems company, announces the successful flight test of its modular signal intelligence sensor, MA-C/lite, aboard the Martin UAV V-Bat aircraft.

During a 35-minute test flight at an altitude of 400 feet, the MA-C/lite collected signals from as far as 20 miles away, according to the company. The sensor is said to provide new capabilities to the V-Bat fleet, enabling the drones to fulfill newfound, critical missions for a variety of military and private security clients.

The launch of the MA-C/lite sensor is VStar’s first step in commoditizing SIGINT or intelligence-gathering by interception of signals. The technology allows smaller aircraft to carry a single, specialized module rather than extra weight and associated costs from a sensor that does more than required for the mission, according to the company.

PHOTO GALLERY: Click here to view images from the flight test.

“The MA-C/lite sensor would be a great asset to any law enforcement or border protection personnel — both land and sea — to help identify and locate signals, and thus gather critical information for their increasingly dangerous operations like raids or standoffs,” says VStar Systems CEO Andy von Stauffenberg. “From a more civilian-related example, it could also be used for disaster support to aid search and rescue teams in finding radios, such as stranded individuals or vessels in the aftermath of hurricanes.”

Ultimately, the company hopes the sensor’s lightweight, modular design will bring more players and ingenuity into the UAV industry.

“The sensor also acts as a foundation for more specialized projects, like drone detection systems. Initial studies into this type of system promises a detection range of up to 2 to 3 miles at 360° against a very wide range of drones,” says von Stauffenberg. “In this scenario, a variant of the sensor can work in tandem with existing counter unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to increase the range, or with existing security systems to alert the homeowner or business of drones nearby. This would be invaluable to businesses with sensitive materials like concerts, prisons, shipyards or even celebrity homeowners looking to maintain their privacy.”

The company’s new sensor will become available as a payload option on the V-Bat later this year. Additional tests to increase capabilities have been planned, von Stauffenberg says.

READ NEXT: Will We See Wider Adoption of UAV Insurance in 2017?
Article Topics
Vertical Markets · News · Drones · Unmanned Aerial Systems · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Unmanned Aerial Systems







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Genetec Discusses Better Cybersecurity at Connect Press Summit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane