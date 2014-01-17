SSI logo

Westinghouse Security Enhances RTS Lock Series With Lockdown Feature

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Westinghouse Security has added a “lockdown” function to its RTS Lock series.

The RTS Lock series is designed to address the needs of users who require their doors to be temporarily unlocked; however, if an incident presented itself, the door could be locked immediately. The devices are geared for market niches such as educational buildings, retail stores and office spaces, where people can freely enter a space but remain locked in when a threat exists and evacuation is not an option.

To employ lockdown on the RTS Lock, users press the programming up and down arrow keys simultaneously and hold down for five seconds. Since the arrow keys are located on the interior portion of the RTS Lock, the user does not need to access the exterior side of the lock, which may be where a threat or intruder is located.

Users can visibly see “Device Secured” on the screen when lockdown has been initiated. Once in lockdown, the door is locked and ingress requires an authorized user to enter credentials to unlock the door.

“Lockdown is a quick and easy way to lock a door while using our TUM [temporary unlock mode] option,” notes Brian Moses, chief sales officer, Westinghouse Security. “Administrators can use TUM to program an unlock function on preset days and times; however, the door only unlocks when an authorized first user presents a credential, such as the opening manager for a restaurant.”

When a RTS Lock is not in TUM, it automatically reverts to a locked or normal mode.

“Our lockdown function allows someone to lock a door without stepping into a hallway, street or common area as well as lock a door without relying on the accessibility of an external FOB or remote command,” Moses says. “Adding lockdown to RTS Locks is another way that Westinghouse Security has enabled enhanced security but without complicating the process.”
