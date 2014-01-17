SSI logo

Westinghouse Security Releases All-Inclusive Wireless Surveillance Camera Kits

The W-NVR camera kits are a portable wireless surveillance solution for integrators working in less than ideal spaces.



By ·


DAVENPORT, Fla. — Westinghouse Security announces the release of its all-inclusive W-NVR wireless surveillance camera kits for residential or business applications.

The kits are available in two models, the W-NVR4, which comes with four cameras and the W-NVR8, which comes with eight.

Both kits include a network video recorder, power supply, mouse and support Android and iOS.

RELATED: Westinghouse Security Enhances RTS Lock Series With Lockdown Feature

The network video recorder has a dedicated built-in wireless router, which provides for a safer, more reliable broadcast, according to the company.

Featuring 2.4G wireless transmission, the system allows signals to travel up to approximately 328’ and through walls up to 100’.

“Our wireless camera kits define what plug-and-play is all about,” says Brian Moses, chief sales officer, Westinghouse Security. “There are no wires from the cameras to the video recorder, so installers do not have to worry about climbing through attics or stringing wires through walls or ceilings.”

The cameras can also be hardwired if the distance from the cameras to recorder is too far.

READ NEXT: 13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · News · Products · NVR · Surveillance Cameras · Westinghouse Security · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

NVR, Westinghouse Security







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds
Top 10 Security Stories From April 2017
Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering
Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Plane Explodes Into Fireball

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West