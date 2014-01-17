Westinghouse Security Releases All-Inclusive Wireless Surveillance Camera Kits

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Westinghouse Security announces the release of its all-inclusive W-NVR wireless surveillance camera kits for residential or business applications.

The kits are available in two models, the W-NVR4, which comes with four cameras and the W-NVR8, which comes with eight.

Both kits include a network video recorder, power supply, mouse and support Android and iOS.

The network video recorder has a dedicated built-in wireless router, which provides for a safer, more reliable broadcast, according to the company.

Featuring 2.4G wireless transmission, the system allows signals to travel up to approximately 328’ and through walls up to 100’.

“Our wireless camera kits define what plug-and-play is all about,” says Brian Moses, chief sales officer, Westinghouse Security. “There are no wires from the cameras to the video recorder, so installers do not have to worry about climbing through attics or stringing wires through walls or ceilings.”

The cameras can also be hardwired if the distance from the cameras to recorder is too far.

