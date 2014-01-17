Westinghouse Security Integrates Z-Wave-Enabled RTS Lock With Alarm.com Platform

PITTSBURGH — Westinghouse Security, a provider of locks and smart devices, has integrated its RTS lock, including Z-Wave technology, with the Alarm.com platform for connected homes and businesses.

The RTS-PZA lock works with an Alarm.com-connected security panel and can be included and operated in any Z-Wave network with other Z-Wave and Alarm.com certified devices. The lock features a satin chrome finish that includes a Zamak 5 cast enclosure for high strength and durability. The lock is IP56 tested and has high resistance to humidity, dust and rain, according to the company.

The Alarm.com partnership will allow Westinghouse Security to move beyond offering traditional standalone access control systems and be part of an integrated security solution, explains Brian Moses, chief sales officer, Westinghouse Security.

“In this system, when a user locks or unlocks the RTS-PZA, a notification is pushed out to the Alarm.com subscriber — allowing a business owner to know if their locations opened on time, when and by whom,” Moses says.