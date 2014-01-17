SSI logo

Westinghouse Security Reveals Starlight Color Camera Series

The Starlight cameras are said to provide exceptional color night vision.



By ·


DAVENPORT, Fla. — Westinghouse Security announces the addition of the Starlight color camera series to their product lineup.

The cameras are available in a turret or bullet model and capture high resolution color video surveillance day or night, according to the company.

“In addition to color being more aesthetically pleasing, a full-color output can be critical when identifying key elements of a perpetrator or situation,” says Brian Moses, chief sales officer, Westinghouse Security. “If someone needed to identify a person and provide details such as the color of the jacket he/she was wearing or the color of the car that drove away, Starlight cameras would be able to provide that level of detail.”

READ: How Video Verification Can Enhance RMR

Both the Starlight bullet and turret cameras are available as either a 4-in-1 that use existing coaxial cables and work with HDTVI, HDCVI, AHD and CVBS technologies or IP version.

The cameras use a 3.6mm F1.2 starlight lens and come in a waterproof housing that is IP66-rated.
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Products · IP Cameras · Surveillance Cameras · Westinghouse Security · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

IP Cameras, Westinghouse Security







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Genetec Discusses Better Cybersecurity at Connect Press Summit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane