Westinghouse Security Reveals Starlight Color Camera Series

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Westinghouse Security announces the addition of the Starlight color camera series to their product lineup.

The cameras are available in a turret or bullet model and capture high resolution color video surveillance day or night, according to the company.

“In addition to color being more aesthetically pleasing, a full-color output can be critical when identifying key elements of a perpetrator or situation,” says Brian Moses, chief sales officer, Westinghouse Security. “If someone needed to identify a person and provide details such as the color of the jacket he/she was wearing or the color of the car that drove away, Starlight cameras would be able to provide that level of detail.”

Both the Starlight bullet and turret cameras are available as either a 4-in-1 that use existing coaxial cables and work with HDTVI, HDCVI, AHD and CVBS technologies or IP version.

The cameras use a 3.6mm F1.2 starlight lens and come in a waterproof housing that is IP66-rated.