What ConnectWise’s Rebranded Business Suite Means for Integrators



It’s an exciting time for ConnectWise.

The company, which aims to transform how technology solution providers successfully build, manage and grow their businesses, recently announced its rebrand at IT Nation.

Beyond the unification of these brands into one, ConnectWise has also launched a new website, along with new product names, that reflect its mission to simplify everything.

ConnectWise has also updated the user interface (UI) across its core products to continue the trend of updates, improvements and simplification.

According to ConnectWise, the company made the move to rebrand itself and make changes to its products in order to improve the overall user experience.

“It’s always been about our partners. More than anything else, our goal in rebranding was to simplify things and improve overall user experience,” says Craig Fulton, vice president of product at ConnectWise.

“Before, it still looked like we were multiple companies. Each product had a different look and feel. Now, our new website houses information about all of our products in one centralized place with a cohesive look.”

Fulton says Connectwise changed its product names to reflect two things:

1. Who Connectwise is as a company 2. What its platforms do to help its partners achieve success

The new product names are as follows:

ConnectWise Manage streamlines business processes, boosting efficiency and productivity

streamlines business processes, boosting efficiency and productivity ConnectWise Automate (formerly LabTech) offers award-winning remote monitoring and management

(formerly LabTech) offers award-winning remote monitoring and management ConnectWise Sell (formerly Quosal) provides superior quote and proposal automation

(formerly Quosal) provides superior quote and proposal automation ConnectWise Control (formerly ScreenConnect) equips support teams with lightning-fast remote control technology

ConnectWise is currently in the process of streamlining its UI to help provide a seamless user experience across the entire platform, but Fulton says it’s a work in progress.

“The four products in our suite will not be on the same release cycles, but we will be sure to coordinate the release of enhancements so that they work together to solve problems most effectively,” he says.

ConnectWise’s UI/UX team set out to improve the user experience by first gathering feedback directly from the company’s partner groups (Visioneers and Partner Innovation Network (PIN) Program).

Based on that feedback, the UI/UX team created an intuitively designed UI that meets demands for fewer clicks, consistency between platforms, simplified navigation, and enhanced functionality across all products.

Looking Ahead

ConnectWise’s growth won’t stop with its integration with IT Nation. Fulton says the company plans to integrate with other vendors in the future.

“Our Invent program is strong and growing. We currently offer 300+ integrations with solutions like ESET, WhiteLabel Communications, TrendMicro, and more. We see strategic partnership with our vendors as more important than ever. We provide a platform for them to strengthen our suite and provide a complete solution to Technology Solution Providers.”

In 2017, ConnectWise’s primary focus is continuing to improve partner experience, starting with a completed unified UI by mid-year under its new brand, according to Fulton.

The company is also looking to strengthen the ConnectWise CloudConsole in an effort to provide partners with more control over the systems they manage in the cloud.

Moreover, ConnectWise will be bringing more information together and presenting it in an easy-to-use format through business intelligence enhancements.

“These big changes are just the first steps on our journey,” says Fulton.

Stay in the loop as ConnectWise evolves by visiting its new website: www.ConnectWise.com.