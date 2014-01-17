Who Has Time for Associations?

You may be thinking, I certainly don’t have time for associations because I’m extremely busy running my business and trying to keep up with all of the work we have. You are inundated with opportunities for new business, challenges with employees, the back office management of your organization, keeping up with technology and a myriad of other activities that keep you working well more than 40 hours a week. Does anyone only work 40 hours a week anymore?

We get it and we regularly hear from business owners that would love to tap into our association but simply don’t think they have the time. However, I would ask you to pause for just a moment to consider how re-prioritizing a couple of monthly to do’s to make room to use the benefits that the Electronic Security Association (ESA) makes available to you, can make a positive impact on you and your organization.

Here is a roadmap to success by just spending a little time with ESA…

: Submit your ESA application to join online at www.ESAweb.org! Then work with our membership team to go through the new member onboarding process so that you are aware of everything now available to you. Our Member Service Center Personnel received a 100% “Superior” rating in our customer satisfaction survey during 2016…we make this a great experience!



: Attend the Electronic Security Expo (ESX) www.ESXweb.com! Dive into peer to peer education, valuable networking and immerse yourself in a vibrant tradeshow floor with over 200 exhibitors with targeted messages just for your business.



: Get a quote from Security America RRG! You need general liability/E&O and cyber liability insurance coverage and Security America RRG is customized for your business. Visit us today at www.SecurityAmericaRRG.com. There is no obligation and it is free!



: Join the Executive Management Professionals Group for continued peer to peer access and get the Rising Leaders within your business involved by encouraging them to join their group and register for the Rising Leaders Forum in October!

: Leverage your member discounts on our National Training School (NTS) in classroom or online course at www.ESAweb.org/NTS!

: Register for the ESA Leadership Summit at www.ESA-Summit.com! You will not be disappointed in this event that will be held in Savannah, GA February 12-15, 2018.



: Get involved in the ESA Mentorship Program! Join as a mentor and/or get your rising leaders involved in the program as a mentee. Details are available at www.ESAweb.org/MentorshipProgram.

: Take advantage of our Member Savings Program! As you wrap up the year and evaluate where you are spending money, take a look at the supplier companies that offer ESA members tremendous discounts and savings to cut unnecessary spending in 2018.

: Need help with recruiting and retaining employees? Use all of the resources in our one-stop Dealer Employee Recruitment & Retention Toolkit that’s available completely for free to members at www.ESAweb.org/Toolkit! You will find updated job titles, descriptions, suggestions on where to find the best candidates, an industry commercial that we will customize with your company information and so much more.



: Attend the ESA Leadership Summit!

: Register for ESX 2018 because you got so much out of the 2017 event that you would never miss it again!

April: Tap into all of the content that ESA provides in our weekly newsletter—ESA Integrator, monthly newsletter—Government Insider, monthly newsletter—NTS News and of course Security Nation magazine!

At the end of the first year, if you accomplish just two-thirds of what’s listed above here’s what you can expect. You can expect to have made incredibly valuable industry connections with your peers from across the country that have given you advice that has saved you time, resources and most likely money. You have connected with new supplier companies that are showing you new ways to manage your business, improve efficiencies and of course new technology to offer to your customers to keep you ahead of what everyone else is offering. If you have attended our events, you have learned an incredible amount from the talented speakers and your peers at ESA events. Finally, if you have invested in your team and brought them along with you on the journey, you have improved the culture of your organization and also created more loyal team members.

ESA makes it easy and we want to work with you. Join us today on the path to improving your organization at www.ESAweb.org!