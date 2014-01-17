SSI logo

Wholesale Distributor Jenne Hosts Security and Surveillance Webinars With Top Vendors

To support its partners, Jenne offers information about its manufacturers, products and solutions through live webinars, which are also available for on-demand viewing.



AVON, Ohio – Jenne, a wholesale distributor of premise security product solutions, regularly hosts webinars that feature representatives from leading manufacturers discussing their respective products and solutions.

Jenne provides value-added resellers, integrators and service providers with solutions focusing on voice, video surveillance, data networking, access control and the cloud, including equipment and software for the enterprise and SMB markets.

The latest recorded webinars include:

To learn more about the webinar series and view a list of upcoming installments, go here.
