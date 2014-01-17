SSI logo

WikiLeaks Releases Massive Collection of CIA Hacking Documents

The CIA recently lost control of the majority of its hacking arsenal.



WASHINGTON — Wikileaks has released what it says is the “largest ever publication of confidential documents” taken from the CIA.

Dubbed “Vault 7” by WikiLeaks, the documents reveal that the CIA has the ability to hack iPhones, Android smartphones and smart TVs.

According to WikiLeaks, the government can hack into Android phones and collect “audio and message traffic before encryption is applied.”

The documents also declare that the CIA’s Mobile Development Branch “produces malware to infest, control and exfiltrate data from iPhones and other Apple products running iOS” and that smart TVs can be turned into “covert microphones.”

The first group of released documents, referred to as “Year Zero,” comprise 8,761 documents and files from an isolated, high-security network situated inside the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Va.

WikiLeaks obtained the documents from a former U.S. government hacker or contractor in an unauthorized manner.

 

 
