Winners of Most Valuable Products Awards Take the Spotlight at SAMMYs Gala
A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits.
By SSI Staff · April 4, 2017
LAS VEGAS — Security Sales & Integration announced the winners of its 3rd Annual Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards program Tuesday evening during the SAMMY Awards gala.
Each year the MVP Awards highlights how important products and technologies are to the success of security integration companies. A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits, including the ability of the device to help integrators open up avenues to a potential new customer base, enable integrators to design and install systems faster and thus more profitably, or help integrators gain a profitable margin on the equipment itself.
To be considered for the 2017 awards program, all products had to be released in the last 18 months or will be in the near future. Entrants in the program receive outstanding publicity for their new product including: company link posted on SSI’s website; recognition at ISC West 2017; products printed in SSI; and winning products will be featured in the June issue of SSI
Without further ado, here are your 2017 winners by category:
ACCESS CONTROL
- Feenics: Keep by Feenics
- HID Global: HID Location Services
- Kwikset: Kwikset Convert lock
- Security Brands: Ascent M2
BUSINESS OPERATIONS
- Honeywell: AlarmNet 360
CENTRAL STATION/MONITORING
- I-View Now: Bold NotifyMe with I-View Now
FIRE/LIFE SAFETY
- System Sensor: AV L-Series Notification Appliances
HOME CONTROLS
- Napco: StarLink Connect Universal Cell/IP Radio & Connected Home Hub, Z-Model
INSTALLATION AIDS
- Z-Wave Alliance: Z-Wave Certified Installer Toolkit
INTRUSION DETECTION
- ipDatatel: ipDatatel BAT LTE
- Optex: FitLink
MISC. SECURITY PRODUCTS
- Minuteman Power Technologies: Remote Power Manager (RPM1581HVN)
SECURITY APPS
- Viakoo: Viakoo Predictive
VIDEO SURVEILLANCE
- Axis Communications: AXIS P8804 Stereo Sensor Kit
- Bosch Security Systems: MIC IP fusion 9000i
- IC Realtime: Persistent Low Altitude Surveillance
- Razberi Technologies: Razberi ServerSwitchIQ