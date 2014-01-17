SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Delve into SSI ’s overview of the annual conference to learn about the educational offerings, networking events, among other activities to help plan your…
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
Winners of Most Valuable Products Awards Take the Spotlight at…
SSI Doles Out 2017 SAMMY Trophies; Fetes Top Sales, Marketing…
6 Security Standouts Inducted into SSI Industry Hall of Fame
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
Finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards were announced. Find out which installing security dealers have a shot to take home a SAMMY Award.
View this years finalists.
Presented By

Winners of Most Valuable Products Awards Take the Spotlight at SAMMYs Gala

A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits.

Winners of SSI's 2017 Most Valuable Products were announced Tuesday during the SAMMY Awards program.


By ·

LAS VEGAS — Security Sales & Integration announced the winners of its 3rd Annual Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards program Tuesday evening during the SAMMY Awards gala.

Each year the MVP Awards highlights how important products and technologies are to the success of security integration companies. A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits, including the ability of the device to help integrators open up avenues to a potential new customer base, enable integrators to design and install systems faster and thus more profitably, or help integrators gain a profitable margin on the equipment itself.

To be considered for the 2017 awards program, all products had to be released in the last 18 months or will be in the near future. Entrants in the program receive outstanding publicity for their new product including: company link posted on SSI’s website; recognition at ISC West 2017; products printed in SSI; and winning products will be featured in the June issue of SSI

Without further ado, here are your 2017 winners by category:

ACCESS CONTROL

  • Feenics: Keep by Feenics
  • HID Global: HID Location Services
  • Kwikset: Kwikset Convert lock
  • Security Brands: Ascent M2

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

  • Honeywell: AlarmNet 360

CENTRAL STATION/MONITORING

  • I-View Now: Bold NotifyMe with I-View Now

FIRE/LIFE SAFETY

  • System Sensor: AV L-Series Notification Appliances

HOME CONTROLS

  • Napco: StarLink Connect Universal Cell/IP Radio & Connected Home Hub, Z-Model

INSTALLATION AIDS

  • Z-Wave Alliance: Z-Wave Certified Installer Toolkit

INTRUSION DETECTION

  • ipDatatel: ipDatatel BAT LTE
  • Optex: FitLink

MISC. SECURITY PRODUCTS

  • Minuteman Power Technologies: Remote Power Manager (RPM1581HVN)

SECURITY APPS

  • Viakoo: Viakoo Predictive

VIDEO SURVEILLANCE

  • Axis Communications: AXIS P8804 Stereo Sensor Kit
  • Bosch Security Systems: MIC IP fusion 9000i
  • IC Realtime: Persistent Low Altitude Surveillance
  • Razberi Technologies: Razberi ServerSwitchIQ

Article Topics
Other · Trade Shows and Events · News · Products · ISC West · Most Valuable Products Awards · MVP Awards · SAMMY Awards · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Most Valuable Products Awards, MVP Awards, SAMMY Awards







Latest Download!
Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship
Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
SSI Reveals SAMMY Finalists for 22nd Annual Awards Program
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results