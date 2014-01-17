Winners of Most Valuable Products Awards Take the Spotlight at SAMMYs Gala

LAS VEGAS — Security Sales & Integration announced the winners of its 3rd Annual Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards program Tuesday evening during the SAMMY Awards gala.

Each year the MVP Awards highlights how important products and technologies are to the success of security integration companies. A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits, including the ability of the device to help integrators open up avenues to a potential new customer base, enable integrators to design and install systems faster and thus more profitably, or help integrators gain a profitable margin on the equipment itself.

To be considered for the 2017 awards program, all products had to be released in the last 18 months or will be in the near future. Entrants in the program receive outstanding publicity for their new product including: company link posted on SSI’s website; recognition at ISC West 2017; products printed in SSI; and winning products will be featured in the June issue of SSI

Without further ado, here are your 2017 winners by category:

ACCESS CONTROL

Feenics: Keep by Feenics

HID Global: HID Location Services

Kwikset: Kwikset Convert lock

Security Brands: Ascent M2

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Honeywell: AlarmNet 360

CENTRAL STATION/MONITORING

I-View Now: Bold NotifyMe with I-View Now

FIRE/LIFE SAFETY

System Sensor: AV L-Series Notification Appliances

HOME CONTROLS

Napco: StarLink Connect Universal Cell/IP Radio & Connected Home Hub, Z-Model

INSTALLATION AIDS

Z-Wave Alliance: Z-Wave Certified Installer Toolkit

INTRUSION DETECTION

ipDatatel: ipDatatel BAT LTE

Optex: FitLink

MISC. SECURITY PRODUCTS

Minuteman Power Technologies: Remote Power Manager (RPM1581HVN)

SECURITY APPS

Viakoo: Viakoo Predictive

VIDEO SURVEILLANCE