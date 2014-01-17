SSI logo

Winsted Releases New Spectrum-2 Consoles

Winsted's Spectrum-2 consoles provide flexible equipment mounting options.



By ·


MINNEAPOLIS — Winsted announces the release of the Spectrum-2 consoles.

Each rack-mount turret on the Spectrum-2 consoles conforms to 19”W EIA standards and provides easy access to rack-mounted electronics for sophisticated multi-operator control rooms or single-bay workstations.

Winsted released the following details for the Spectrum-2 consoles:

  • Multiple Work Surface Options – Choose from three work surface options, including Winsted’s proprietary Endurance Plus, Comfort Edge and laminate with Safeguard.
  • Base Units – Adaptable lower equipment units can be configured for 19 ¼” (11RU) of rack space, a CPU pullout tray or an adjustable shelf storage. Each unit features a hinged front-access panel and a removable rear access panel.
  • Turret Units – Upper turret units each accommodate 4U rack-mount equipment. Each turret is vented and features a removable top-access panel.
  • Front Tapped Rack Rails – Upper and lower front 14-gauge tapped rack rails for equipment installation. Rails are stamped with numbered rack increments for easy equipment installation.
  • High Pressure Laminate Finish – All structural panels are finished in high-pressure plastic laminates, available in hundreds of color options.
  • Cable Routing – Quick, easy access to cables and equipment allows for simple installation and reduced maintenance time.
  • Versa-Trak Mounting System – The integrated horizontal aluminum track system supports a wide variety of monitor mounts. Versa-Trak offers versatility with easy horizontal adjustment. Post-mounted VESA brackets provide vertical adjustability along with the ability to tilt and pivot the monitors.
  • Optional Adjustable Monitor Mounts – VESA-compliant pivot/tilt articulating monitor mounts easily attach monitors to the Versa-Trak Mounting System and provide smooth pivot and pitch adjustment for optimal viewing angles and ergonomic sight lines.
  • Adjustable Leg Levelers – Fine-tune the height and levelness of the Spectrum-2 console with adjustable leg levelers.
  • Multiple Corner Options – Standard corner options include 15-, 45- and 90-degree concave corners as well as 15- and 45-degree convex corners. Custom corner angles are available as needed to help the Spectrum-2 conform to virtually any unique space.
  • Hinged & Removable Access Panels – Spectrum-2 features full-length removable rear access panels and lower hinged front panels to provide quick, easy access to cables and equipment, which allows for simple installation and reduced maintenance time.
Article Topics
Systems Integration · Products · Consoles · Winsted · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Winsted







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
Marijuana Dispensary Security? Security Grade Protective Services Strikes Big in Niche Market
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
Global Smart Home Sensor Installations to Top 4 Billion by 2022, ABI Research Forecasts
SSI Doles Out 2017 SAMMY Trophies; Fetes Top Sales, Marketing & Installation Winners

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West