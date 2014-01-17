Winsted Releases New Spectrum-2 Consoles
Winsted's Spectrum-2 consoles provide flexible equipment mounting options.
By SSI Staff · April 24, 2017
MINNEAPOLIS — Winsted announces the release of the Spectrum-2 consoles.
Each rack-mount turret on the Spectrum-2 consoles conforms to 19”W EIA standards and provides easy access to rack-mounted electronics for sophisticated multi-operator control rooms or single-bay workstations.
Winsted released the following details for the Spectrum-2 consoles:
- Multiple Work Surface Options – Choose from three work surface options, including Winsted’s proprietary Endurance Plus, Comfort Edge and laminate with Safeguard.
- Base Units – Adaptable lower equipment units can be configured for 19 ¼” (11RU) of rack space, a CPU pullout tray or an adjustable shelf storage. Each unit features a hinged front-access panel and a removable rear access panel.
- Turret Units – Upper turret units each accommodate 4U rack-mount equipment. Each turret is vented and features a removable top-access panel.
- Front Tapped Rack Rails – Upper and lower front 14-gauge tapped rack rails for equipment installation. Rails are stamped with numbered rack increments for easy equipment installation.
- High Pressure Laminate Finish – All structural panels are finished in high-pressure plastic laminates, available in hundreds of color options.
- Cable Routing – Quick, easy access to cables and equipment allows for simple installation and reduced maintenance time.
- Versa-Trak Mounting System – The integrated horizontal aluminum track system supports a wide variety of monitor mounts. Versa-Trak offers versatility with easy horizontal adjustment. Post-mounted VESA brackets provide vertical adjustability along with the ability to tilt and pivot the monitors.
- Optional Adjustable Monitor Mounts – VESA-compliant pivot/tilt articulating monitor mounts easily attach monitors to the Versa-Trak Mounting System and provide smooth pivot and pitch adjustment for optimal viewing angles and ergonomic sight lines.
- Adjustable Leg Levelers – Fine-tune the height and levelness of the Spectrum-2 console with adjustable leg levelers.
- Multiple Corner Options – Standard corner options include 15-, 45- and 90-degree concave corners as well as 15- and 45-degree convex corners. Custom corner angles are available as needed to help the Spectrum-2 conform to virtually any unique space.
- Hinged & Removable Access Panels – Spectrum-2 features full-length removable rear access panels and lower hinged front panels to provide quick, easy access to cables and equipment, which allows for simple installation and reduced maintenance time.
Article TopicsSystems Integration · Products · Consoles · Winsted · All Topics
Trending