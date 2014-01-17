SSI logo

ZKAccess Announces C2P Integration

The company adds to its growing list of supported VMS integrations.



FAIRFIELD, N.J. — ZKAccess, a division of ZKTeco, has announced the integration of its ZKBioSecurity software with C2P (ConvergenceTP), a global provider of video event integration.

With the C2P integration, customers using a single interface can now search and report upon ZKBioSecurity access events.

ZKAccess CEO Larry Reed says, “By providing our customers a single user interface in which they can search for time-synchronized door access and video events, we can reduce our customers’ valuable time spent analyzing security breaches. The simplicity of our ZKBioSecurity platform is that after customers complete its setup, they seldom need to touch our software again.”

Among its feature sets, the combined ZKAccess and C2P solution is said to offer a powerful text-to-video search engine that includes a choice of video or Excel export capability of the search results.

“If the customer later wishes to analyze a suspected security breach, the C2P database contains all the customer’s door access time stamps and video recording. Our customers will find using C2P to be a huge time-saver, simple to use and extremely cost-effective,” says Reed.

