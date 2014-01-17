ZKAccess Introduces Dealer-Focused Support Services

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — ZKAccess, a division of ZKTeco, announces it has recently created three new “dealer-focused” positions to better educate and support its dealer network.

The new Training & Course Development Manager Delmar Dossantos is developing and conducting access control training courses in ZKAccess distributors’ learning centers all across the country.

According to the company, the goal is to help ZKAccess dealers become self-sufficient regarding the installation of ZKAccess products, as well as enhance their overall access control knowledge to help grow their business and careers.

READ: ZKAccess Announces C2P Integration

ZKAccess’s Customer Satisfaction Representative ensures that all ZKAccess dealers’ technical support inquiries are addressed and resolved quickly. In addition to dispatching tech support inquiries to the help desk, the rep also follows up with dealers afterwards to ensure the their technical issues were fully resolved.

New Sales Engineer, Joe Fryd, develops relationships with dealers by understanding their business goals and ensuring they’re fully knowledgeable and capable of effectively leveraging the entire ZKAccess comprehensive product line.

“Joe literally ‘owns’ our dealer channel,” says Larry Reed, CEO, ZKAccess. “With a well-educated, well-supported network of ZKAccess dealers, our distributors have their hands full responding to all the procurement needs of our growing dealer channel.”

READ NEXT: JetBlue to Test Self-Boarding Program Using Facial Recognition