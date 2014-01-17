Zwirn Corp. to Lift Curtain on Pair of Patented Intrusion Devices

LAS VEGAS — Nationally recognized alarm and security forensic expert Jeffrey Zwirn is introducing two patented inventions at the Zwirn Corp. booth (#21089) at ISC West.

Zwirn, who pen’s SSI’s “Security Science” column, is also president of IDS Research and Development, an alarm and security consultation, expert witness and training authority providing nationwide services on all issues related to alarm and security matters.

Following are descriptions of the wares provided in a press release:

The Interceptor



The Interceptor technology is a patent pending advanced control unit module that “makes alarm systems safer” by eliminating potentially dangerous and serious vulnerabilities that a multitude of equipment manufacturers and alarm companies have not identified and/or recognized. Whether you want to license the patent pending technology, upgrade your existing subscribers by selling them the Interceptor product, and/or use the advanced Interceptor technology as a marketing tool in order to convert other subscribers to your customer base so that you can add more recurring monthly revenue (RMR) for your business, the Interceptor is the only product of its kind that will help you accomplish all of the aforementioned. Having said that, the installation of the Interceptor technology on an alarm system will help minimize risks to your subscribers from property loss, serious personal injury and/or death, and it will also help lower your liability well. Click here for more information.

The SmartDeterrent

The SmartDeterrent is a patented microprocessor technology that can be mounted on any perimeter glass surface of a home or business to help deter intruders before an intrusion. Through its sensor like design, on-board high intensity warning LEDs sequentially go from a blinking red light to an “Armed” word message capsule that glows in Police Blue. In other words, SmartDeterrent is critically important to help deter the criminal element. Click here for more information.

