Advanced Technology Video Releases New VMS Software for Mac

COPPELL, TX — Advanced Technology Video (ATV), a provider of video surveillance solutions since 1983, has announced the release of a new ATVision IP Client Software with cross platform capabilities on both Mac and Windows operating systems.

The ATVision IP Client is the latest addition to the ATV IP Series product line and will provide a complete end-to-end solution with seamless monitoring and viewing of IP cameras, network video recorders (NVR) and digital video recorders (DVR), according to the company.

“ATV is very pleased to release a new professional VMS client that offers end-to-end solutions for both traditional analog and newer IP based systems,” says Keith Shaver, vice president of sales and marketing. “The ATVision IP Client is easy to use on Windows and Mac computers, highly scalable for small to large projects and includes free lifetime upgrades without licensing or annual maintenance fees.”

The client software is offered at no cost and includes lifetime upgrades with no licensing or annual maintenance fees.

Product Features:

Compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems

Capable of up to 4 live monitors, with 16 channels per monitor

Multiple display layouts, defined by user

Real time event monitoring and device status

Smart discovery of all devices

Maximum 4k resolution display

Dual stream support

Easy PTZ and alarm controls

Useful toolbars for easy control of features such as digital zoom, audio, image rotation, snapshot and others

Multiple User and Authority Management Levels

ONVIF compliant for network video interoperability

