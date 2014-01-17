AMAG’s Symmetry Security Appliance Provides Access Control and Video Management in One

TORRANCE, Calif. — AMAG Technology announces the release of the Symmetry Security Appliance, an all in one security device that delivers access control and video management together.

The appliance supports up to eight cameras, 16 card readers and comes pre-installed with Symmetry Business access control software, Symmetry CompleteView ONE video and Symmetry CompleteView video integration software.

Measuring four inches square, the appliance includes a dedicated Solid State Disk (SSD), a high capacity, 2TB Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and provides support for multiple high definition displays to fully leverage the latest video display technology, according to the company.

“The Symmetry Security Appliance provides an easy, out of the box, complete security management solution for organizations whose requirements do not warrant a larger enterprise solution. This includes those who are looking to install their first security system or upgrade to an integrated solution,” says AMAG Technology, Senior Product Manager-Video, Jim Murray. “The appliance delivers robust unified access control and video management in a small footprint.”

Symmetry Business access control manages card administration, badging, reporting and alarm monitoring. Its graphical user interface lets the end user see an entire area or building at a glance.

Symmetry CompleteView video management software provides a comprehensive set of integrated video control features including per-camera configuration of all video streaming and recording parameters, advanced p/t/z control on event, live / recorded video and simultaneous support for multiple video formats.

