SSI logo

AMAG’s Symmetry Security Appliance Provides Access Control and Video Management in One

AMAG says the new security appliance is designed specifically for smaller businesses that need security management.



By ·


TORRANCE, Calif. — AMAG Technology announces the release of the Symmetry Security Appliance, an all in one security device that delivers access control and video management together. 

The appliance supports up to eight cameras, 16 card readers and comes pre-installed with Symmetry Business access control software, Symmetry CompleteView ONE video and Symmetry CompleteView video integration software.

Measuring four inches square, the appliance includes a dedicated Solid State Disk (SSD), a high capacity, 2TB Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and provides support for multiple high definition displays to fully leverage the latest video display technology, according to the company.

“The Symmetry Security Appliance provides an easy, out of the box, complete security management solution for organizations whose requirements do not warrant a larger enterprise solution. This includes those who are looking to install their first security system or upgrade to an integrated solution,” says AMAG Technology, Senior Product Manager-Video, Jim Murray. “The appliance delivers robust unified access control and video management in a small footprint.”

Symmetry Business access control manages card administration, badging, reporting and alarm monitoring. Its graphical user interface lets the end user see an entire area or building at a glance.

Symmetry CompleteView video management software provides a comprehensive set of integrated video control features including per-camera configuration of all video streaming and recording parameters, advanced p/t/z control on event, live / recorded video and simultaneous support for multiple video formats.

READ NEXT: How to Choose the Right Credential Technology to Prevent Cloning
Article Topics
Access Control · Products · AMAG · Card Readers · Security Management Systems · Video Surveillance · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

AMAG, Card Readers, Video Surveillance







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration March 2017 Issue
ISC West 2017 Show Issue

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Honeywell Suit Claims Alarm.com’s Deal With Icontrol Amounts to a Monopoly
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Icontrol & Alarm.com Respond to Honeywell’s Lawsuit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane