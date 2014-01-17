Arteco Adds Enhanced Video Analytics to Video Event Management System

ST. LOUIS — Arteco, a global provider of video event management solutions, announces the addition of Advanced Video Analysis (AVA) to its video management solutions.

The addition of the analytics platform will combine Arteco’s video event management system (VEMS) with advanced algorithms such as hot zones, occupancy rate, smoke and fire detection, slip-and-fall identification and more, to support more powerful and proactive security and business strategies, according to the company.

AVA is a server-based solution that will allow users to automatically detect events that may be associated with security risks, such as an object left behind.

“The addition of AVA analytics enables organizations to receive automatic, real-time alerts for pre-defined high-risk or high-interest activities, which allows operators to be more efficient and informed,” says Steve Birkmeier, vice president, sales and business development, Arteco. “Our mission is to help users quickly identify the most relevant information to enhance security and streamline operations. The evolution of our video analytic offerings is a core component of this ongoing strategy.”

