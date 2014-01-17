SSI logo

ASIS Revamps Top Networking Events for 2017 Seminar & Exhibits in Dallas

Among the changes, ASIS 2017 will do away with the traditional welcome reception and instead host an Opening Night Celebration at Gilley's Dallas on Sept. 24.

ASIS 2017 will be held Sept. 25-28 at the Dallas Convention Center. Above, the city's skyline.


ALEXANDRIA, Va. — ASIS Int’l released new schedule changes and enhancements to its lineup of top networking events for the 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017), to be held Sept. 25-28 in Dallas.

ASIS 2017 will do away with the traditional welcome reception and instead host an Opening Night Celebration at Gilley’s Dallas on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 7-10 p.m. The event is expected to attract thousands of security professionals from across the globe for a distinctly Texan experience.

“The opening night celebration will be unlike anything you’ve experienced in the past,” says Charles E. Andrews, CPP, a Texas native and member of the ASIS Int’l Board of Directors. “There will be mechanical bull riding, armadillo races, live music and of course, plenty of old-fashioned fun. We look forward to welcoming attendees to Texas and showcasing what makes our state so special.”

The annual President’s Reception is moving to a new night this year, taking place Wednesday, Sept. 27, at AT&T Stadium — home of the Dallas Cowboys — from 7-10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of this one-of-a-kind experience. The event provides the opportunity to participate in on-the-field games and drills, tour the locker rooms and meet the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

A LOOK BACK: ASIS 2016 in the Final Analysis

“ASIS has a renewed commitment to making its Annual Seminar and Exhibits the industry’s flagship event of the year,” says Thomas J. Langer, CPP, 2017 president, ASIS Int’l. “We’ve listened to our members, attendees, exhibitors and sponsors, and that feedback is reflected in our modernized agenda for Dallas. The enhancements being made to our lineup of networking events allow attendees to make — and strengthen — vital connections at dynamic events kicking off and closing out a busy week that advances and celebrates the security profession.”

The Opening Night Celebration and President’s Reception are ticketed events. Admission is included with the All-Access conference pass. Exhibitors also receive ticket allotments to both events. Additional tickets may be purchased.

Registration is now open for ASIS 2017, which will have new exhibit hall days, Tuesday-Thursday: Sept. 26-27, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Keynotes, the complete education lineup and sponsors will be announced soon, according to the organization. For more information, go here.
