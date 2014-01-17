ATV Releases 2MP, IP License Plate Capture Camera

COPPELL, TX — Advanced Technology Video has announced the release of the IPLPC2RI, a 2MP, IP License Plate Capture (LPC) camera.

ATV says the IPLPC2RI features a remote focus and zoom with a 5.1~51mm motorized vari-focal lens, eliminating the need for manual hands-on fine tuning.

The camera can deliver triple video streams simultaneously at up to 60-ips at 1080p resolution and includes IR LED’s for night-time viewing up to 80-ft and 3D-DNR for reducing noise and motion blur.

“ATV is very pleased to release a high quality IP License Plate Capture camera to the market at an affordable price. The new IPLPC2RI camera is a great choice for those applications where the recording and storing of license plate images is essential to public security and safety,”” says Keith Shaver, VP of sales and marketing.

Additional IPLPC2RI Features: