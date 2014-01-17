SSI logo

Campus Security Coalition Creates Grant Program to Help Deploy Security Technology, Services

The initiative is designed to help K-12 schools to higher education facilities strengthen security efforts and realize more proactive intelligence efforts.

The newly formed Campus Security Coalition is made up of educational end users, technology leaders, consultants, architects and technology providers.


By ·

ST. LOUIS — Campus Security Coalition, a new networking group focused on sharing ideas and spearheading discussion about security and safety at schools nationwide, unveiled its 2017 School Security Grant Program.

The initiative is designed to help K-12 schools to higher education facilities better address threats, further strengthen security efforts and realize more proactive intelligence efforts.

Faced with the growing threats of violence, vandalism and attacks, modern school systems are challenged with ensuring a safe, open environment while protecting infrastructure and assets. Continued budget restraints often limit the availability of new investment dollars for security expansions. The Campus Security Coalition seeks to assist schools by partnering with leading technology vendors and installing security contractors to provide the tools and services necessary to strengthen situational awareness and security intelligence.

Grant Application Deadline

The organization will select one school to receive the hardware, software and additional equipment necessary to implement a comprehensive security solution, including video management software (VMS), video analytics, security cameras, access control and storage. The grant application process opened May 1 and will close June 30.

The Campus Security Coalition is made up of educational end users, technology leaders, consultants, architects and technology providers. Members can use the resources and information they receive as part of the group to contribute relevant experience and resources to schools in need of enhanced security.

READ NEXT: Campus Safety Magazine Offers ‘Parents Guide to Keeping Your Child Safe at College’

“Educational campuses have seen a significant increase in threats that put the lives of students and faculty members in jeopardy. Though demand for better security measures has risen, the adoption of new solutions is hindered by lack of cohesion across varying segments,” says Steve Birkmeier, vice president, Arteco, a founding member of the organization. “The Campus Security Coalition is made up of a diverse group of individuals and organizations who believe that securing the next generation is of the utmost urgency, and we’re honored to play a part.”

Coalition membership is available to individuals with experience in school security or safety initiatives, individual schools and school districts, educational administrators, consultants, campus police and security professionals. Aligned technology and service providers can participate through a wide variety of sponsorship opportunities, both year-round and event-based.

Along with Arteco, founding members include SANS Technology and Oncam. To learn more, go here.
Article Topics
Vertical Markets · News · Access Control · Campus Safety · Campus Security · Security Cameras · Video Analytics · VMS · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Access Control, Campus Safety, Security Cameras, Video Analytics, VMS







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips To Enlighten Your Solutions
From processing power to lens selection to proper positioning, here are 13 tips to help shed light on proper installation of cameras in low-light conditions.

Trending
Marijuana Dispensary Security? Security Grade Protective Services Strikes Big in Niche Market
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
Global Smart Home Sensor Installations to Top 4 Billion by 2022, ABI Research Forecasts
Smart Home Device Adoption and Awareness on the Upswing, Report Says
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West