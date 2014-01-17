Chicago Cubs Donate $1M to Install More Security Cameras Around Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — A Chicago City Council committee voted to accept a $1 million donation by the Chicago Cubs organization to install additional security cameras around Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are providing the funds to expand the city’s extensive Operation Virtual Shield (OVS) network of cameras near the ballpark. As part of the expansion, approximately 30 new video surveillance cameras will be installed on city-owned light poles near the North Side field.

“The additional cameras will serve to enhance the safety and security of the venue and allow Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to monitor the high traffic areas in communities adjacent to the ballpark,” Chicago police said.

The installation is the latest in a series of steps by the team and the city to boost security around the venue and comes just a day after an apparent suicide bombing that killed 22 people and injured 59 more at a concert in Manchester, England.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green told chicagobusiness.com the new cameras will be owned and operated by the city, but the team will have access to the security feeds to monitor the area around the park.

The Cubs are funding the additional surveillance “to have a 360-degree view of activity outside the ballpark,” Green said. “We don’t want to spare any expense to make sure not only our fans, but the Lakeview neighborhood is safe and secure.”

Budget Committee Chairman Ald. Carrie Austin told the Chicago Tribune the need for the added security in high-profile public areas is self-evident.

“We’re a world-class city, so they would want to bomb any part of Chicago,” she said, listing off other sports arenas around town. “I wouldn’t single out Wrigley.”

The additional security cameras are not expected to be installed for another four to six months, according to the Tribune. The expansion will also increase the city’s OEMC ability to view additional areas of the city during an emergency.

“It’s a precaution, because of so many bombings and things going on around the world,” Austin said. “For me, it’s a precaution. I’m glad to see it happen.”