Dahua Introduces First HDCVI Cameras with 4K Resolution

IRVINE, Calif. — Dahua Technology USA introduces the industry’s first HDCVI surveillance cameras with 4K resolution.

The new Dahua 4K 8-megapixel HDCVI 3.0 cameras are available in a box, dome and bullet-style housing and are designed to seamlessly integrate with Dahua’s X58A Ultra Series or C52A Pro Series HCVR, according to the company.

“With the premiere of Dahua’s new 4K HDCVI 3.0 cameras, we’re able to deliver the highest image quality on the market for surveillance systems built on a coax cable infrastructure,” says Jennifer Hackenburg, senior product marketing manager, Dahua Technology USA. “When combined with Dahua’s recording solution, these 4K cameras provide security professionals with the most advanced analog imaging technology available, offering both performance and cost advantages.”

The cameras feature wide dynamic range (WDR) of 120dB for the dome and bullet-style cameras and 140dB WDR for the box-style camera.

The 4K HDCVI 3.0 camera series also feature the company’s exclusive Starlight Technology to produce clear images in near complete darkness.

Additional Features Include:

Advanced 3D noise reduction

Transmission range of up to 300m (over 75-3 coax cable)

IP67 weather resistant enclosure (dome and bullet-style cameras)

IK10 vandal resistant rated enclosure (dome-style camera)

