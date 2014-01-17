ESX 2017 Keynote Robert Kriegel to Present ‘Innovate or Else’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A sought-after business speaker, Robert Kriegel is a bestselling author, psychologist and said to be an expert on human performance and innovation. Security professionals will have the opportunity to hear Kriegel speak June 15 at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX) in Nashville, where he will present a keynote titled “Innovate or Else.”

Kriegel is expected to outline bold, innovative strategies and guidelines for excelling in this rapidly changing, intensely competitive marketplace. During his presentation, Kriegel will give attendees new, advanced and out-of- the-box strategies for keeping ahead of the changes, challenges and competition in today’s dynamic industry.

“The competitive climate is heating up, and it’s not going to cool down anytime soon in the electronic security and life safety industry,” says ESX Chairman George De Marco. “An organization needs to embrace innovation and game-changing ideas throughout every aspect of its business, enabling it to meet the demands of a competitive landscape and the dramatically changing needs of consumers.”

Success in today’s quickly changing market is dependent on leaving the old ways of thinking behind and embracing alternatives. Winners don’t respond to change and new opportunities, they create them.

And in this energetic session, Kriegel will deliver five strategies for developing new opportunities. He will also uncover the four most common obstacles to innovation and how to overcome them, outlining how to become “change ready” and prepared to challenge the status quo.

“Innovative ideas often come from places you haven’t looked before,” says Kriegel. “One of the best sources is to look outside of your industry.”

With Kriegel’s extensive experience working with organizations in other seemingly non-related industries, he will provide attendees with some unique ways of thinking, with an added touch of humor to effectively engage with the audience.

His clients include: AT&T, Allstate, BP Chemical, Boeing, Cadillac Motor Cars Inc., Chevrolet, Comcast, Exxon Mobile, Fedex, General Mills, Hewlett-Packard, Kinkos, Kraft General Foods, Nestle USA, Nike, PBS, Sprint, Symantec Corporation, U.S. Navy and more.

ESX 2017 will be held June 13-16 at the Nashville Music Center.