Genetec Announces ISC West 2017 Product Lineup

LAS VEGAS — At ISC West 2017 (booth #28055), Genetec, a leading provider of open architecture security and public safety solutions, will unveil the latest version of Security Center, its unified IP security flagship platform, as well as a new retail intelligence application targeted to retail marketing and operations users.

The company will also showcase its new collaborative case management solution, Genetec Clearance, designed to help manage the significant growth of multimedia data in the law enforcement and public security industries

Security Center 5.6

Key new features include an updated and modern HTML5-based web client, new security hardware integrations to SimonVoss electronic locks and the Mercury Security MS Bridge, and the ability to use license plates as access control credentials with the new AutoVu SharpV camera.

The company will showcase the latest capabilities of its Synergis access control system, part of its Security Center unified offering. As a Mercury Security Platinum-Elite partner, Genetec now officially supports a new integration to the Mercury Security MS Bridge that allows organizations to economically migrate to an open and modern access control platform while protecting their existing investment.

Genetec will also introduce the AutoVu SharpV automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) camera which delivers unique physical access control capabilities when paired with the Synergis Cloud Link appliance. Access to a facility through a gate can now be managed by granting or denying access based on vehicle license plates assigned to cardholders as credentials, along with detailed access rights and schedules.

In addition to controlling and monitoring peripheral access through the use of ALPR cameras as readers, organizations stand to benefit from additional insights provided by ALPR analytics.

Retail Intelligence

Visitors will also be able to see the recently announced Genetec Retail Intelligence application. Designed to help marketing, operations and merchandising teams understand in-store shopper behavior, Genetec Retail Intelligence leverages existing security infrastructure investments to deliver powerful business insights.

Presented through an intuitive web dashboard, this new product gathers information and performance metrics across single or multiple store locations and deeply integrates with point of sale systems so that store traffic and conversion rates can be better understood and contextualized with a variety of other variables.

Through the insights it will deliver, Genetec Retail Intelligence ultimately helps retailers maximize staff and promotion effectiveness, drive traffic and customer intimacy, and increase store profitability.

Genetec Clearance

Also on display will be Genetec Clearance, a collaborative case management system designed to speed up investigations by enabling organizations to collect, manage, and share any kind of multimedia evidence amongst a diverse group of stakeholders.

Genetec Clearance helps law enforcement officers, investigators, and security managers gather digital evidence from a variety of sources (such as Genetec Security Center and other video management systems, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, and smartphone footage from bystanders and witnesses), and easily store, manage, review and share it from within a single application.

With a focus on easing collaboration between investigation stakeholders, the Genetec Clearance pricing model removes per-seat/per-user charges, and does away with billing surprises common on other evidence management platforms.