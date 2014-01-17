SSI logo

Genetec, STid Form Distribution Partnership

STid RFID access control readers supported by Genetec Synergis access control software are now available through the Genetec global network of resellers.



By ·


MONTREAL — Genetec announces it has added STid, a French developer of RFID door controllers, to its ecosystem of supported access control partners.

The agreement allows for the STid Architect series of RFID readers, which is supported by the Genetec Synergis access control system in Genetec Security Center, to be available through Genetec and its certified global network of resellers.

“With STid as an active technology partner in our expanding ecosystem of access control partners, Genetec is able to provide customers total control and choice over the security of credential data from readers to the Synergis access control system,” says Derek Arcuri, product marketing manager at Genetec.

RELATED: Genetec Named a Top Employer in Montreal for 11th Year

The STid Architect series offers secure end-to-end control of an organization’s access control data, from reader to controller, using stringent encryption and authentication methods, according to the company.

The STid readers are available with a standard Wiegand interface or with a secured communication channel that mitigates the risk associated with credentials tapping or man-in-the-middle attacks.

“STid is in a great position to grow its presence in the North American market with strategic partners like Genetec,” says Vincent Dupart, chief executive at STid. “Customers are looking for secure, open and user-friendly solutions—three key success factors that give STid and Genetec solutions stand-out options in their respective markets.”

READ NEXT: Genetec Releases Security Center 5.6
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Access Control · News · Access Control · Distribution · Genetec · RFID · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Access Control, Genetec, RFID







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
Marijuana Dispensary Security? Security Grade Protective Services Strikes Big in Niche Market
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
Global Smart Home Sensor Installations to Top 4 Billion by 2022, ABI Research Forecasts
SSI Doles Out 2017 SAMMY Trophies; Fetes Top Sales, Marketing & Installation Winners

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West