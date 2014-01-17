Genetec, STid Form Distribution Partnership

MONTREAL — Genetec announces it has added STid, a French developer of RFID door controllers, to its ecosystem of supported access control partners.

The agreement allows for the STid Architect series of RFID readers, which is supported by the Genetec Synergis access control system in Genetec Security Center, to be available through Genetec and its certified global network of resellers.

“With STid as an active technology partner in our expanding ecosystem of access control partners, Genetec is able to provide customers total control and choice over the security of credential data from readers to the Synergis access control system,” says Derek Arcuri, product marketing manager at Genetec.

The STid Architect series offers secure end-to-end control of an organization’s access control data, from reader to controller, using stringent encryption and authentication methods, according to the company.

The STid readers are available with a standard Wiegand interface or with a secured communication channel that mitigates the risk associated with credentials tapping or man-in-the-middle attacks.

“STid is in a great position to grow its presence in the North American market with strategic partners like Genetec,” says Vincent Dupart, chief executive at STid. “Customers are looking for secure, open and user-friendly solutions—three key success factors that give STid and Genetec solutions stand-out options in their respective markets.”

