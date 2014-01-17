SSI logo

Honeywell Releases Software Update Connecting Cameras to Xtralis Platforms

The update will help security integrators create complete remote monitoring systems for end-users.



MELVILLE, N.Y. — Honeywell has released update XOa 3.2.33 for its Xtralis operating system. The new software update will allow integrators to connect Xtralis offerings with Honeywell Performance, equIP and HDZ series cameras.

Combining these cameras with Xtralis’ ADPRO platforms, FastTrace 2E remotely programmable gateway, iFT Series IP video NVR+ and HeiTel iVG video gateways will enable customized solutions for connected buildings, according to the company.

“With the integration of Honeywell cameras and Xtralis operating systems, we can now offer enterprise facilities the option for an end-to-end remote monitoring solution,” says Alessandro Araldi, vice president of marketing, Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. “XOa 3.2.33 creates opportunity for dealers and installers to save money by remotely updating systems and through the simplistic integration with Honeywell cameras.”

Free downloads from the Xtralis xChange online license portal will allow installers to remotely update systems already deployed in the field.

Xtralis video content analytics (VCA) can also be deployed on the ADPRO & HeiTel platforms to automatically detect security threats directly from Honeywell IP camera streams. Honeywell says its low-light camera technology performs optimally with Xtralis video analytics, without the need for external light sources to brighten the scene.

Available security analytics include IntrusionTrace VCA, LoiterTrace VCA, SmokeTrace VCA and ClientTrace VCA.

