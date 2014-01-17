ISONAS Launches New Mobile Credentials

BOULDER, Colo — ISONAS, a pure IP access control system manufacturer, announces that its Pure Mobile Credential is now available and complimentary until April 30.

Pure Mobile is available with ISONAS’ RC-04 hardware, recently introduced this past December.

The addition of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) allows customers to use their smartphone as a credential.

The new pure IP hardware family eases installation and makes access control more convenient for customers, according to the company.

“While ISONAS is not the first manufacturer to release mobile credentials, we are the first to do so and truly leverage the ease of installation and universal administration of a Pure IP product. Customers can now fully leverage a complete IP solution from reader-controllers to mobile credentials,” says Robert Lydic, global vice president of sales at ISONAS.

The RC-04 hardware is ready to use with the ISONAS Pure Mobile credentials right out of the box. Users just need to download the Pure Access Mobile application.

