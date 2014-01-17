SSI logo

ISONAS Launches New Mobile Credentials

Pure Mobile credentials allow for users to use their mobile phones as authorized and secured credentials.



By ·


BOULDER, Colo — ISONAS, a pure IP access control system manufacturer, announces that its Pure Mobile Credential is now available and complimentary until April 30.

Pure Mobile is available with ISONAS’ RC-04 hardware, recently introduced this past December.

The addition of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) allows customers to use their smartphone as a credential.

The new pure IP hardware family eases installation and makes access control more convenient for customers, according to the company.

“While ISONAS is not the first manufacturer to release mobile credentials, we are the first to do so and truly leverage the ease of installation and universal administration of a Pure IP product.  Customers can now fully leverage a complete IP solution from reader-controllers to mobile credentials,” says Robert Lydic, global vice president of sales at ISONAS.

The RC-04 hardware is ready to use with the ISONAS Pure Mobile credentials right out of the box. Users just need to download the Pure Access Mobile application.

READ: 6 Ways to Turn Intrusion Panels Into Hubs

 
Article Topics
Access Control · Products · Access Control · Credentials · ISONAS · Mobile · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Access Control, ISONAS, Mobile







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
20 Key Trends Emerge From ASIS 2014
Wink Hub or SmartThings Hub: Which Works Better?
30 Security Technologies Tickle Experts’ Fancies
SIA Appoints Samsung’s De Fina as Vice Chairman of Board of Directors
Professionalism and Attitude Promoted at DMP Owners Forum

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane