Kwikset to Showcase 5 Newest Connected Locks at ISC West 2017

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — Kwikset brand of Spectrum Brands, Inc. — Hardware and Home Improvement Division, will showcase its five newest residential lock products at ISC West 2017, April 5-7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Booth #24117.

All of the featured locks, which will be available in Q2 and Q3 of 2017, offer new levels of security and convenience, as well as an emphasis on Kwikset’s commitment to style and design.

They will also be among the first locks on the market to feature the new Z-Wave 500 Series chipset, which offers a number of enhancements including extended wireless range and wireless security features to remove the vulnerability of the network during enrollment.

Highlighting the product lineup will be the SmartCode 888 touchpad electronic deadbolt. This stylish and contemporary version of Kwikset’s popular SmartCode 5-button deadbolt has been designed to integrate with select smart home systems.

Featuring the new Z-Wave 500 wireless technology and with the capability to hold up to 30 distinct user codes, the SmartCode 888 delivers convenience and peace of mind to homeowners with complete remote locking/unlocking via smartphones and tablets, as well as total home control.

The other products include:

Obsidian, A visually striking, low-profile touchscreen electronic deadbolt delivering “game changing” design; Kwikset’s first keywayless deadbolt.

Kwikset Convert (Z-Wave Smart lock conversion kit), which will turn mechanical locks – even non-Kwikset locks – into smart, electronic locks.

Contemporary Version of Kwikset’s SmartCode 914 deadbolt with Home Connect

Contemporary Version of Kwikset’s SmartCode 916 touchscreen electronic deadbolt

OBSIDIAN

Obsidian delivers a sleek, modern lock with advanced residential protection that is expected to be a design “game changer.” The lock merges a sleek and modern exterior; a class-leading, minimal, all-metal interior; and advanced mechanical and electronic security features.

The removal of the keyway takes away the threat of “lock picking” and “lock bumping,” attacks using specially cut keys to defeat conventional pin and tumbler locks.

In the unlikely event the four AA batteries run out of power, backup power can be supplied via a 9V battery by touching terminals that are concealed so as not to detract from the contemporary appearance. Obsidian also includes Kwikset’s patented SecureScreen

technology, an important feature that can help mask so-called “smudge” attacks.

KWIKSET CONVERT

Kwikset Convert (Z-Wave smart lock conversion kit), which replaces the interior half of an existing lock, brings the convenience of keyless entry and home automation to new consumer audiences.

The new kit will appeal to design-driven homeowners who want a smarter lock but want to maintain the style of the front door or match the current handleset, and don’t want to change the existing deadbolt.

In conjunction with any one of a wide variety of Z-Wave- based home automation systems, the new Conversion Kit utilizes the Z-Wave wireless protocol to enable true remote locking and unlocking. As a result, users will be capable of remotely accessing and controlling the lock from anywhere in the world, using a smartphone, tablet or Internet-connected device.

Available in Brass, Venetian Bronze, and Satin Nickel, the traditional style of the Kwikset Convert will complement the décor of most homes. The kit can be used on Kwikset, Baldwin, Weiser and Schlage products.

CONTEMPORARY SMARTCODE 914 & 916

Kwikset has also addressed the needs of style-conscious consumers with contemporaryversions of the company’s traditional deadbolts, the SmartCode 914 touchpad electronic deadbolt and SmartCode 916 touchscreen electronic deadbolt. These modern locks integrate with home security and automation systems to deliver convenience and peace of mind to homeowners with remote locking/unlocking via smartphones and tablets.

AVAILABILITY/PRICING

All of the new locks will be available during the 2nd half of 2017. MSRP pricing for each lock is as follows: