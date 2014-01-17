Lenel, Everbridge Partner to Intergrate Security Management Solutions

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Lenel and Everbridge have announced an alliance to integrate their solutions.

The combination of Lenel’s OnGuard platform and Everbridge’s Safety Connection software will provide users with a solution to deliver critical communications, including real-time assessment and notification of important safety information, according to the companies.

Safety Connection’s ability to actively collect, assess and respond to events from OnGuard and external data inputs provides users with a real global view of their environment and potential threats to their workforce, according to a press release.

“The interface of the Everbridge Safety Connection software with the OnGuard system provides a unique opportunity for our customers — a 360-degree solution,” says Ron Virden, managing director, global access solutions, Lenel. “As Lenel continues to enhance its value proposition from an on-premises platform to a complete, mobile security solution, Safety Connection plays a critical role. With the increasing complexity and frequency of global threats, it is no longer adequate to just look at doors and video within the enterprise.”

Everbridge’s Safety Connection works by collecting multiple data inputs, including severe environmental conditions, terrorism and other threat intelligence feeds and incident reports.

The system then locates people and responders and enables two-way communication so security teams can provide instructions to and confirm if people are safe or need help.

Its certified interface to the OnGuard system enables Safety Connection users to acquire last-known-location data to aid in locating employees, contractors or visitors during critical incidents.

“With an increasingly mobile workforce, distributed teams and large campuses, organizations cannot rely on physical and perimeter security alone to keep people safe,” says Jaime Ellertson, CEO of Everbridge. “The Lenel and Everbridge alliance showcases our commitment to transforming the traditional paradigm of physical security — by enabling customers to locate and assist people wherever they are — whether that is on or off the premises.”

Everbridge Safety Connection is available now through Lenel value added resellers worldwide.