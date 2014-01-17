SSI logo

LifeSafety Power Unveils Integration with C•CURE 9000 for Proactive Alarm Management

The integration brings LifeSafety Power’s critical networking notifications directly into C•CURE 9000.



MUNDELEIN, Ill. — Lifesafety Power announces a new integration with the Software House C•CURE 9000 solution from Tyco Security Products, part of Johnson Controls.

The native integration with LifeSafety Power’s intelligent network monitoring modules now allows C•CURE 9000 users to receive and centrally manage alerts and notifications through the software, for monitoring and control of PSX power and distribution modules that are sold and supported through Software House.

This capability brings LifeSafety Power’s critical networking notifications directly into C•CURE 9000, relaying real-time data and analytics on the health and viability of iSTAR door controller power, lock power and battery condition — collecting all information in one place for seamless system management, according to the company.

“Integrators will also be able to leverage critical servicing functionality, including remote battery management and testing, remote device monitoring and restart/power cycle, proactive detection and assessment of problems, and system solution health and connectivity reports generated on demand or at any desired schedule or interval,” says John Olliver, senior vice president of business development, LifeSafety Power.

