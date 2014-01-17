Middle Atlantic Adds Controlled Wall Plate to Lineup of Power Solutions

Middle Atlantic Products announces the addition of the controlled wall plate to its lineup of power solutions.

The controlled wall plate is designed to extend power and control capabilities to commercial AV, residential AV and security devices within a compact, single-gang design, according to Middle Atlantic.

“There are many solutions to control AV components within a rack, but options for extending control are limited and involve manual or expensive motorized breaker panels,” says Scott Lowder, CTS, senior product manager of power, Middle Atlantic.

“This robust wall plate was designed to extend simple dry contact control from the rack to distant powered speakers in the most efficient and reliable way possible,” adds Lowder.

Controlled Wall Plate Features