Middle Atlantic Adds Controlled Wall Plate to Lineup of Power Solutions
Middle Atlantic's controlled wall plate provides electricity and power switching capabilities to AV and security devices within a single-gang design.
By SSI Staff · February 6, 2017
Middle Atlantic Products announces the addition of the controlled wall plate to its lineup of power solutions.
The controlled wall plate is designed to extend power and control capabilities to commercial AV, residential AV and security devices within a compact, single-gang design, according to Middle Atlantic.
“There are many solutions to control AV components within a rack, but options for extending control are limited and involve manual or expensive motorized breaker panels,” says Scott Lowder, CTS, senior product manager of power, Middle Atlantic.
“This robust wall plate was designed to extend simple dry contact control from the rack to distant powered speakers in the most efficient and reliable way possible,” adds Lowder.
Controlled Wall Plate Features
- Dry contact closure input with no external voltage required for control
- Not susceptible to voltage drops on control wire
- Rear integrated contact closure to alleviate the need to run the control wire to the front of the wall plate
- Available with NEMA or Neutrik PowerCON receptacle that locks the power cable to the device and wall to mitigate the potential of accidental unplugging
- Compact, Decorator-style insert complete with metal wall plate to fit any standard single gang box
- LED indicator when the receptacle is active