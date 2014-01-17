SSI logo

Ocularis VMS Software Now Integrates With C•CURE 9000

The integration will allow users to instantly launch video associated with access control events, investigate and verify activity at access points, and receive notification of events from the video system.



By ·


Ocularis 5.2, the latest version of OnSSI’s VMS software, now integrates with Software House C•CURE 9000 event and security management system from Tyco Security Products.

“Ocularis 5 offers an efficient, secure, and powerful VMS platform for integrated security systems,” says Mulli Diamant, vice president of international business development, OnSSI. “The integration of Ocularis 5.2 and C•CURE 9000 v2.40 and v2.50 enables higher levels of functionality which increases users’ overall situational awareness.”

The integration will allow users to instantly launch video associated with access control events, investigate and verify activity at access points, and receive notification of events from the video system.

“Working with OnSSI continues to be a positive experience,” said Scott McNulty, Sr. Product Manager, Connected Partner Program, Tyco Security Products. “The reliability and ease of integration between our C•CURE 9000 system and Ocularis 5 makes it easier to implement feature-rich, integrated network solutions.”

Integration features include:

  • Managing one integrated system versus several independent systems
  • The ability to monitor groups of up to 16 cameras connected to different recording servers at multiple sites
  • Compatibility with Windows 2012/R2
  • The ability to manually or automatically display up to four live video windows associated with events
Article Topics
Systems Integration · News · C•CURE 9000 · Integration · Ocularis · VMS · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

C•CURE 9000, Ocularis, VMS







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales & Integration Access Control EBook
This latest Security Sales & Integration Access Control eBook has the most current market technology, statistics, tips and more.


Trending
The 30 Top Technology Innovations of 2016
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
Smart Home Security Demand to Rise This Holiday Season
These are the Most Dangerous States to Live in the U.S.
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Leveraging IoT With Video Cameras for Security Dealers to Recognize New Revenue Streams

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane