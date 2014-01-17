Ocularis VMS Software Now Integrates With C•CURE 9000

Ocularis 5.2, the latest version of OnSSI’s VMS software, now integrates with Software House C•CURE 9000 event and security management system from Tyco Security Products.

“Ocularis 5 offers an efficient, secure, and powerful VMS platform for integrated security systems,” says Mulli Diamant, vice president of international business development, OnSSI. “The integration of Ocularis 5.2 and C•CURE 9000 v2.40 and v2.50 enables higher levels of functionality which increases users’ overall situational awareness.”

The integration will allow users to instantly launch video associated with access control events, investigate and verify activity at access points, and receive notification of events from the video system.

“Working with OnSSI continues to be a positive experience,” said Scott McNulty, Sr. Product Manager, Connected Partner Program, Tyco Security Products. “The reliability and ease of integration between our C•CURE 9000 system and Ocularis 5 makes it easier to implement feature-rich, integrated network solutions.”

Integration features include: