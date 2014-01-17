Speco Releases 6 New IP Cameras With Flexible Intensifier Technology

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Speco Technologies, a manufacturer of high definition video surveillance equipment and commercial/residential audio products, adds six new cameras to its line of high definition IP cameras equipped with flexible Intensifier technology.

The cameras are designed to fit virtually any lighting application, according to the company. This includes color in low light with Intensifier technology, monochrome without IR LEDs in low light and monochrome with adaptive IRs in almost complete darkness.

The O4FD5M dome camera and O4FB8M bullet camera support up to 4-megapixel resolution in 16:9 widescreen format, offer 2.8-12mm motorized auto-focus lens, H.265 compression, have a built-in heater and are both IP66-compliant.

RELATED: Speco Releases Stainless Steel Dome Camera

Speco’s O3FB56M is a 3-megapixel bullet IP camera that offers a long range 5-60mm motorized lens, built-in heater and a micro SD slot for edge recording.

The O3FB68, a 3-megapixel bullet IP camera, is IP68-compliant (waterproof), features a 3.6mm fixed lens and offers a built-in heater.

The O3FDP9 is a 3-megapixel indoor miniature dome IP camera that offers a 2.8mm fixed lens and white housing.

Lastly, the O3FD8M is a 3-megapixel IP dome camera with a 2.9-12mm lens, is both IP66- and IK10-compliant and features a white housing.

All of the new IP cameras offer built-in standard PoE (IEEE 802.3af) and conform with ONVIF Profile S.