Trendnet Unveils Wireless Controller Kits at ISC West

The networking and surveillance company launched the hardware controller and AP controller kits today at ISC West.



LAS VEGAS — TRENDnet, a global provider of SMB and consumer networking solutions, just launched its first wireless controller kit, the AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Controller Kit (TEW-821DAP2KAC), today at ISC West. The kit is designed as a seamless roaming solution for busy offices or homes.

The wireless controller kit features TRENDnet’s new wireless hardware controller that introduces next-generation technology to deliver seamless roaming capabilities for users moving from access point to access point on the same network, according to the company.

“Wireless mobility is crucial for busy network environments with bandwidth intensive applications such as video conferencing and VoIP,” says Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. “With that in mind, TRENDnet’s wireless controller and wireless controller kits were created to take the guesswork out of providing uninterrupted mobile WiFi connectivity.”

To provide seamless WiFi roaming conditions, TRENDnet’s hardware controller utilizes intelligent radio resource management (802.11k), providing a more efficient WiFi roaming environment by intelligently managing neighboring APs and passing mobile clients to the next best AP.

“With fast roaming technology, there are some user restrictions because the mobile client must also support the technology for it to work,” says Davis. “OKC is the preferred method since it doesn’t rely on client support to take advantage of the seamless roaming functionality.” 

TRENDnet’s wireless controller will eventually feature Airtime Fairness which automatically determines which clients have priority over others.

This smart WiFi feature frees up your WiFi resources by identifying clients that are faster and closer to an AP and then assigning them the highest priority, while clients that are slower and further away have a lower priority. Airtime Fairness will become available through a firmware update later this year.

In addition to the TEW-821DAP2KAC kit, TRENDnet will also offer the N300 Wireless Controller Kit, model TEW-755AP2KAC; the Wireless LAN Controller, model TEW-WLC100, will also be available separately. Later this year, TRENDnet will introduce an AC1750 indoor access point also compatible with the new controller.

Each controller kit includes the Wireless LAN Controller, and two indoor access points with PoE injectors. Centralized AP management allows end users to easily configure, manage, monitor network status connections and perform firmware upgrades on up to 128 APs.

End users can upload floor plans using WAP Maps for a visual overview of each access point’s location. 

AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Controller Kit, model TEW-821DAP2KAC

  • Centralized AP management and seamless roaming
  • Includes two dual band wireless AC1200 access points with PoE injectors
  • Wireless controller with five gigabit ports
  • Compatible with TEW-755AP, TEW-821DAP, and TEW-825DAP
  • Captive portal for hotspot applications
  • Client and SSID bandwidth management
  • Product page: www.trendnet.com/store/tew-821dap2kac
  • MSRP: USD $499.99

N300 Wireless Controller Kit, model TEW-755AP2KAC

  • Centralized AP management and seamless roaming
  • Includes two wireless N300 access points with PoE injectors
  • Wireless controller with five gigabit ports
  • Compatible with TEW-755AP, TEW-821DAP, and TEW-825DAP
  • Captive portal for hotspot applications
  • Client and SSID bandwidth management
  • Product page: www.trendnet.com/store/tew-755ap2kac
  • MSRP: USD $439.99

Wireless LAN Controller, model TEW-WLC100

  • Centralized AP management and seamless roaming
  • Wireless controller with five gigabit ports
  • Compatible with TEW-755AP, TEW-821DAP, and TEW-825DAP
  • Captive portal for hotspot applications
  • Client and SSID bandwidth management
  • Product page: trendnet.com/store/tew-wlc100
  • MSRP: USD $199.99

Trendnet is showcasing its NVRs, IP cameras, switches, wireless solutions and more at booth 20124.
