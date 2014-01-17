United Airlines Begins Automated Screening Lanes Checkpoint at Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. — United Airlines has opened its automated security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport. The checkpoint in Terminal C houses 17 screening lanes, including Premier Access and TSA Precheck lanes, that let multiple passengers load bins at the same time and automatically move bins through screening and return them when empty.

Described as “a multi-million dollar investment by United in improving the airport experience for our customers,” the new consolidated security checkpoint was designed by Houston-based architectural firm PGAL, which worked in conjunction with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for approvals.

Although United recently opened similar automated screening lanes at its hubs in Chicago and Los Angeles, Newark is the first checkpoint in the United States to exclusively feature the new lanes, according to the carrier.

Construction on the security checkpoint began in August 2016, built in phases as sufficient lanes needed to be left open to process customers, atwonline.com reports.

The 17 new lanes feature clear signage, larger bins, motorized conveyer belts and automated bin reload technology. Passengers can approach the checkpoint at multiple stations, which can enable them to bypass slower-moving people navigating the system. Passengers can be processed simultaneously, allowing for quicker passage through the checkpoint.

Each bin is equipped with an RFID tag. If the bin is tagged for additional screening it will automatically be diverted to a secondary line. Upon moving to the secondary screening, a TSA officer can take the bin and snap the RFID tag so the X-ray of the bag comes up, automatically associated with that bin.

United said it plans to install audio and visual “enhancements” at security checkpoints at several of its hubs this summer. The airline is also constructing a new customer check-in area and consolidated security screening checkpoint Los Angeles International Airport’s Terminal 7, which the carrier expects to open later this year.