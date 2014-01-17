SSI logo

United Airlines Begins Automated Screening Lanes Checkpoint at Newark Airport

United became the first U.S.-based airline to exclusively dedicate automated screening lanes to a TSA Precheck security checkpoint.

Each bin is equipped with an RFID tag. If the bin is tagged for additional screening it will automatically be diverted to a secondary line.


By ·

NEWARK, N.J. — United Airlines has opened its automated security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport. The checkpoint in Terminal C houses 17 screening lanes, including Premier Access and TSA Precheck lanes, that let multiple passengers load bins at the same time and automatically move bins through screening and return them when empty.

Described as “a multi-million dollar investment by United in improving the airport experience for our customers,” the new consolidated security checkpoint was designed by Houston-based architectural firm PGAL, which worked in conjunction with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for approvals.

Although United recently opened similar automated screening lanes at its hubs in Chicago and Los Angeles, Newark is the first checkpoint in the United States to exclusively feature the new lanes, according to the carrier.

Construction on the security checkpoint began in August 2016, built in phases as sufficient lanes needed to be left open to process customers, atwonline.com reports.

READ NEXT: Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane

The 17 new lanes feature clear signage, larger bins, motorized conveyer belts and automated bin reload technology. Passengers can approach the checkpoint at multiple stations, which can enable them to bypass slower-moving people navigating the system. Passengers can be processed simultaneously, allowing for quicker passage through the checkpoint.

Each bin is equipped with an RFID tag. If the bin is tagged for additional screening it will automatically be diverted to a secondary line. Upon moving to the secondary screening, a TSA officer can take the bin and snap the RFID tag so the X-ray of the bag comes up, automatically associated with that bin.

United said it plans to install audio and visual “enhancements” at security checkpoints at several of its hubs this summer. The airline is also constructing a new customer check-in area and consolidated security screening checkpoint Los Angeles International Airport’s Terminal 7, which the carrier expects to open later this year.
Article Topics
Systems Integration · Vertical Markets · News · Airport Security · RFID · TSA · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

RFID, TSA







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration March 2017 Issue
ISC West 2017 Show Issue

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Honeywell Suit Claims Alarm.com’s Deal With Icontrol Amounts to a Monopoly
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Icontrol & Alarm.com Respond to Honeywell’s Lawsuit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane