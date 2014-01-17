SSI logo

The 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the United States

Neighborhood Scout Reveals its 2017 list of cities with the most violent crime.



By ·


Neighborhood Scout has revealed its 2017 ranking of the most dangerous cities in the country.

The research is based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents in American cities with 25,000 or more people. Violent crimes include murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Neighborhood Scout created the rankings by collecting raw crime data from all 18,000 law enforcement agencies in America. The analysis takes the violent crimes for each city with 25,000 or more people and divides them by the population of the city, divided by 1,000. 

A violent crime rate per 1,000 population is then established and used to compare every city.

The top five most dangerous cities are:

  1. East St. Louis, IL
  2. Monroe, LA
  3. Alexandria, LA
  4. Camden, NJ
  5. Wilmington, DE

This information can be valuable to those in the security industry looking to pinpoint areas that need their services the most.

What could help move East St. Louis off the list? Better surveillance cameras? Perhaps more effective intrusion systems?

To see the full rankings and individual reports of each city, click here.

RELATED: These are the Most Dangerous States to Live in the U.S.
Article Topics
Other · General Interest · News · Crime · Public Safety · Research · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Public Safety, Research







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane