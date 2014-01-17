The 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the United States

Neighborhood Scout has revealed its 2017 ranking of the most dangerous cities in the country.

The research is based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents in American cities with 25,000 or more people. Violent crimes include murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Neighborhood Scout created the rankings by collecting raw crime data from all 18,000 law enforcement agencies in America. The analysis takes the violent crimes for each city with 25,000 or more people and divides them by the population of the city, divided by 1,000.

A violent crime rate per 1,000 population is then established and used to compare every city.

The top five most dangerous cities are:

East St. Louis, IL Monroe, LA Alexandria, LA Camden, NJ Wilmington, DE

This information can be valuable to those in the security industry looking to pinpoint areas that need their services the most.

What could help move East St. Louis off the list? Better surveillance cameras? Perhaps more effective intrusion systems?

To see the full rankings and individual reports of each city, click here.

