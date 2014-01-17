Bosch, Sony Clear Antitrust Hurdles to Finalize Partnership

GRASBRUNN, Germany and TOKYO — Following antitrust approval the business partnership of Bosch Security Systems and Sony Corp. became effective by Feb. 1, except in China where it will start April 1. The collaboration was first announced in November 2016.

The partnership entails a sales and marketing cooperation as well as a technical collaboration. As part of the sales and marketing partnership, Sony’s video security sales and marketing associates joined a newly formed dedicated team within the Bosch Security System organization. Sony’s video security customers, in all markets except Japan, will be served and supported by this sales and marketing team.

“We are happy to welcome these experienced colleagues in our organization and are convinced we will further grow the business with Sony’s products by providing excellent support and service to our customers,” says Michael Hirsch, vice president for sales and marketing of the Sony Security Business within Bosch.

The partnership will feature jointly developed products that fully leverage Sony’s expertise in video image quality and performance, adds Toru Katsumoto, deputy president of imaging products and solutions sector, president of professional products group, Sony.

In a joint announcement, both companies state they are “aiming to set new standards with regard to high resolution video imaging, combined with excellent light sensitivity, complemented by Bosch’s expertise in built-in video analytics and latest bitrate management techniques.”

Portfolio Additions

During March, Sony is scheduled to launch eight new full-HD (1080p) video security cameras within its sixth generation (G6) range of network cameras. The G6 cameras’ high sensitivity capabilities ensure the color integrity of images is maintained even in extreme lowlight situations, according to the company.

Bosch says it is updating its portfolio of video analytics and bitrate management. In May, all network cameras from the Bosch IP 4000 series will be equipped with built-in video analytics as a standard, as well as the latest bitrate management techniques combined with H.265 video encoding, reducing bitrate by up to 80%.

The first jointly developed products are expected to be launched in 2018.