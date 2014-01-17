Comcast Launches Video Surveillance Services for SMBs

PHILADELPHA — Comcast Business today unveiled its SmartOffice video surveillance platform for small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers.

The new platform can record, store, access and share video surveillance feeds. The service provides secure cloud storage and instant access via mobile devices, and is professionally installed by Comcast Business and backed with around-the-clock customer support, according to the company.

SmartOffice is available now in selected markets, with plans for future expansion throughout the Comcast service areas. The service will be offered to a wide range of companies and industries that require video images to be continually recorded in order to monitor customers, employees or other third parties on the business premises.

On its website, Comcast lists the service at $29.95 per month, which includes one free camera. More cameras are provided for an additional monthly charge. According to multichannel.com, the company is charging $14.95 per month for additional indoor cameras, and an extra $19.95 per month for outdoor cameras that work with SmartOffice.

In a press release, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan credits Comcast’s SmartOffice for much of the success of Project Green Light, the real-time crime fighting program that relies on high-definition video feeds from nearly 120 partnering businesses.

“Without the complete video technology system Comcast provides, Project Green Light would not be the success it is today,” says Mayor Duggan. “Because business owners know they can get everything they need from one provider to meet the requirements of the program, enrollment is growing at a rapid pace, and we are seeing improvement across the city.”

Comcast says SmartOffice delivers the following attributes:

Commercial-grade, 720p HD surveillance cameras that capture details with flexible zoom, wide view and night vision capabilities.

Up to 30 days of video can be stored, and permissions can be given to up to four employees to securely access and retrieve footage.

Live or recorded footage can be accessed via smartphones or tablets with the SmartOffice mobile app, or from a desktop.

“The growing trend for building ‘Smart Cities’ will lead to the rise of connected devices across the private and public sectors, and our SmartOffice solution can provide video surveillance to organizations that want to monitor their locations more closely,” says Christian Nascimento, executive director of premise services at Comcast Business. “This new service aligns well with our high-capacity internet and Ethernet offerings and allow SMBs to use the cloud for easy access to, and sharing of, video footage, which can benefit a business in many ways.”

Comcast Business technicians will work with SMBs to identify critical areas at their location where video monitoring is appropriate, and all camera maintenance, repairs and replacements will be provided by Comcast, according to the company.