Continental Access Releases All-New CA4K Enterprise Security Management Platform Software

PRESS RELEASE

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Continental Access has recently released their new CA4K Enterprise Security Software integrating access control, locking, alarms, video & remote hosted services. Continental Access, a division of NAPCO, is a respected security innovator and pioneer in integrated access and security solutions for government, institutions and business. Known for its enterprise class CardAccess® systems, Continental provides its own optimized, long-lived hardware and software. Leading edge features include Mobile Access Support, NFC and Bluetooth LE; remote web interface, remote control & oversight of system.

Ultra-scalable from two to thousands of doors, CA4k has a fresh all-new look & UI with intuitive icons, trees, multi-view windows and more. New features include infinite advanced integration options, i.e. VMS, intercom, biometrics badging and building management; a comprehensive web client built in (full access- create, assign, control all); distributed & local database management that’s helpful in day-to-day tasks and crises; and Mobile Access Support, NFC and Bluetooth LE, and integrated School Safety Lockdown/Notification App.

For more information on ContinentalAccess and CA4K Enterprise Access Control & Security Systems, call 1.800.645.9445, email [email protected] , online at www.cicaccess.com or visit Continental Access at ISC West Booth 12043.