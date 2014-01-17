SSI logo

ESX Returns to Nashville, Will Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Installing security contractors and other industry stakeholders will convene in the Music City June 13-16.

ESX will officially kick-off with the OpenXchange Breakfast during which a panel of thought leaders will discuss disruptive technologies and emerging trends that are impacting the industry landscape.


By ·

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Electronic Security Expo (ESX) will return to the Music City June 13-16 where the Electronic Security Association (ESA) and The Monitoring Association (TMA, formerly CSAA) first began presenting the event 10 years ago. 

Each year ESX offers installing security contractors a sizable slate of educational sessions, seminars, networking activities and an exhibit floor with nearly 200 participating vendors. A four-track educational program will feature executives from leading installing security contractors and manufacturers, plus a host of other subject matter experts. The curriculum emphasizes best practices and ideas intended to help dealers, integrators and central stations improve their business operations.

Following are brief descriptions for each session track:

  • Grow Your Business: Innovative ideas to increase top line revenues, offer new products, invigorate sales and build a customer-centric team.
  • Maximize Your Monitoring Center: Zeroes in on next-generation monitoring technologies, services and management techniques that deliver meaningful services.
  • Rethink the Future: Provides the broadcast perspective of what lies ahead and how to prepare for fast-paced, business-changing breakthroughs.
  • Run Your Company: Focuses on innovative ways to lead and manage your company, including operations, finance and customer service.

Among the sessions, SSI Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher Scott Goldfine will moderate “Racking Up RMR with Commercial Managed Access Control: An Introduction to Rolling Out the Offering.” Here, Goldfine will be joined by panelists Stanley Oppenheim, president, DGA Security Systems, and Colin DePree, sales manager, Pro-Tec Design. 

Paul Boucherle, principle of Matterhorn Consulting and SSI “Business Fitness” columnist, will be a featured panelist for the “Sales Supercharging: Finding and Onboarding Sales Talent” session. Boucherle will be joined by Jerry Coy, a residential sales manager with Bates Security, and Lou Sepulveda, president of Lou Sepulveda Consulting.

The show floor at ESX
ESX 2017 will feature an exhibition floor with about 200 participating vendors.

ESX hosts many of the ESA’s and TMA’s respective industry awards programs, national committee meetings, as well as other joint endeavors. The evening of June 13, a welcome reception will be held 6-7:30 p.m. to mark the event’s 10th anniversary. The festivities, held at the Country Music Hall of Fame, will include honoring the Weinstock Person of the Year and TMA’s Excellence Award winners.

ESX will officially kick-off the following morning with the OpenXchange Breakfast (8:15 a.m.) where a panel of thought leaders will discuss disruptive technologies and emerging trends that are impacting the industry landscape. Panelists: Scott Harkins, vice president of Honeywell Connected Home; Robert Martens, vice president of strategy & partnerships, Allegion; Andrew Thomas, co-founder and chief revenue officer, SkyBell; and Justin Wong, vice president, business development, IFTTT.

Also June 14, the Opening Keynote Luncheon will feature a presentation by Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 Tomcat fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy. Lohrenz, who is currently working on her Master’s in Business Administration in Strategic Leadership, will share the fundamentals that “helped her win in the cockpit at Mach 2, and can help your team win in business,” according to the ESX website.

During the June 15 general session, Robert Kriegel, a bestselling author, psychologist and expert on human performance and innovation, will provide a keynote address. Titled “Innovate or Else,” Kriegel is expected to impart strategies and guidelines for excelling in a rapidly changing, intensely competitive marketplace.

“The competitive climate is heating up, and it’s not going to cool down anytime soon in the electronic security and life-safety industry,” says ESX Chairman George De Marco. “An organization needs to embrace innovation and game-changing ideas throughout every aspect of its business, enabling it to meet the demands of a competitive landscape and the dramatically changing needs of consumers.”

READ NEXT: CSAA Makes Name Change: The Monitoring Association

Among the event’s highlights, the Public Safety Luncheon (June 16, 12:15-1:30 p.m.) will feature a presentation by Miles Brissette, principle of the law offices of Gill & Brissette. As a former chief prosecutor of the forensic and technical service unit in the Tarrant County, Texas, Criminal District Attorney’s Office, he will highlight myths vs. facts surrounding the use of surveillance video in the courtroom.

Several individuals and companies will be honored during the Security Sales & Integration-sponsored luncheon. Among them: the Police Dispatch Quality (PDQ) Award, presented jointly by SSI and SIAC, recognizes an installing security contractor that best demonstrates a proactive and cooperative effort to reduce unnecessary alarm dispatches; SIAC’s William N. Moody Award to honor a volunteer who has demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication to stem false dispatches; the TMA Public Sector Award; and ESA will announce the winners of its Youth Scholarship Program.

And the ESX Club Crawl returns June 14 for nighttime networking and honky-tonk carousing along Nashville’s famed music club row.

For more information, visit esxweb.com.
Article Topics
Business Management · Other · Trade Shows and Events · News · CSAA · ESA · ESX · Event Previews · PDQ Award · RMR · All Topics

About the Author
Rodney Bosch
Although Bosch’s name is quite familiar to those in the security industry, his previous experience has been in daily newspaper journalism. Prior to joining SECURITY SALES & INTEGRATION in 2006, he spent 15 years with the Los Angeles Times, where he performed a wide assortment of editorial responsibilities, including feature and metro department assignments as well as content producing for latimes.com. Bosch is a graduate of California State University, Fresno with a degree in Mass Communication & Journalism. In 2007, he successfully completed the National Burglar and Fire Alarm Association’s National Training School coursework to become a Certified Level I Alarm Technician.
Contact Rodney Bosch: [email protected]
View More by Rodney Bosch

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

CSAA, ESA, Event Previews, PDQ Award, RMR, SIAC, The Monitoring Association







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds
Top 10 Security Stories From April 2017
Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West