ESX Returns to Nashville, Will Celebrate 10th Anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Electronic Security Expo (ESX) will return to the Music City June 13-16 where the Electronic Security Association (ESA) and The Monitoring Association (TMA, formerly CSAA) first began presenting the event 10 years ago.

Each year ESX offers installing security contractors a sizable slate of educational sessions, seminars, networking activities and an exhibit floor with nearly 200 participating vendors. A four-track educational program will feature executives from leading installing security contractors and manufacturers, plus a host of other subject matter experts. The curriculum emphasizes best practices and ideas intended to help dealers, integrators and central stations improve their business operations.

Following are brief descriptions for each session track:

Grow Your Business : Innovative ideas to increase top line revenues, offer new products, invigorate sales and build a customer-centric team.

: Innovative ideas to increase top line revenues, offer new products, invigorate sales and build a customer-centric team. Maximize Your Monitoring Center : Zeroes in on next-generation monitoring technologies, services and management techniques that deliver meaningful services.

: Zeroes in on next-generation monitoring technologies, services and management techniques that deliver meaningful services. Rethink the Future : Provides the broadcast perspective of what lies ahead and how to prepare for fast-paced, business-changing breakthroughs.

: Provides the broadcast perspective of what lies ahead and how to prepare for fast-paced, business-changing breakthroughs. Run Your Company: Focuses on innovative ways to lead and manage your company, including operations, finance and customer service.

Among the sessions, SSI Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher Scott Goldfine will moderate “Racking Up RMR with Commercial Managed Access Control: An Introduction to Rolling Out the Offering.” Here, Goldfine will be joined by panelists Stanley Oppenheim, president, DGA Security Systems, and Colin DePree, sales manager, Pro-Tec Design.

Paul Boucherle, principle of Matterhorn Consulting and SSI “Business Fitness” columnist, will be a featured panelist for the “Sales Supercharging: Finding and Onboarding Sales Talent” session. Boucherle will be joined by Jerry Coy, a residential sales manager with Bates Security, and Lou Sepulveda, president of Lou Sepulveda Consulting.



ESX 2017 will feature an exhibition floor with about 200 participating vendors.

ESX hosts many of the ESA’s and TMA’s respective industry awards programs, national committee meetings, as well as other joint endeavors. The evening of June 13, a welcome reception will be held 6-7:30 p.m. to mark the event’s 10th anniversary. The festivities, held at the Country Music Hall of Fame, will include honoring the Weinstock Person of the Year and TMA’s Excellence Award winners.

ESX will officially kick-off the following morning with the OpenXchange Breakfast (8:15 a.m.) where a panel of thought leaders will discuss disruptive technologies and emerging trends that are impacting the industry landscape. Panelists: Scott Harkins, vice president of Honeywell Connected Home; Robert Martens, vice president of strategy & partnerships, Allegion; Andrew Thomas, co-founder and chief revenue officer, SkyBell; and Justin Wong, vice president, business development, IFTTT.

Also June 14, the Opening Keynote Luncheon will feature a presentation by Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 Tomcat fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy. Lohrenz, who is currently working on her Master’s in Business Administration in Strategic Leadership, will share the fundamentals that “helped her win in the cockpit at Mach 2, and can help your team win in business,” according to the ESX website.

During the June 15 general session, Robert Kriegel, a bestselling author, psychologist and expert on human performance and innovation, will provide a keynote address. Titled “Innovate or Else,” Kriegel is expected to impart strategies and guidelines for excelling in a rapidly changing, intensely competitive marketplace.

“The competitive climate is heating up, and it’s not going to cool down anytime soon in the electronic security and life-safety industry,” says ESX Chairman George De Marco. “An organization needs to embrace innovation and game-changing ideas throughout every aspect of its business, enabling it to meet the demands of a competitive landscape and the dramatically changing needs of consumers.”

Among the event’s highlights, the Public Safety Luncheon (June 16, 12:15-1:30 p.m.) will feature a presentation by Miles Brissette, principle of the law offices of Gill & Brissette. As a former chief prosecutor of the forensic and technical service unit in the Tarrant County, Texas, Criminal District Attorney’s Office, he will highlight myths vs. facts surrounding the use of surveillance video in the courtroom.

Several individuals and companies will be honored during the Security Sales & Integration-sponsored luncheon. Among them: the Police Dispatch Quality (PDQ) Award, presented jointly by SSI and SIAC, recognizes an installing security contractor that best demonstrates a proactive and cooperative effort to reduce unnecessary alarm dispatches; SIAC’s William N. Moody Award to honor a volunteer who has demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication to stem false dispatches; the TMA Public Sector Award; and ESA will announce the winners of its Youth Scholarship Program.

And the ESX Club Crawl returns June 14 for nighttime networking and honky-tonk carousing along Nashville’s famed music club row.

For more information, visit esxweb.com.