SSI logo

Global Video Surveillance Market Growing 15.4% Annually, Report Says

The market value for video surveillance equipment and services is forecast to top $75 billion by 2022.



By ·


DUBLIN, Ireland — The global video surveillance market is estimated to be valued at $75.6 billion by 2022, according to a forecast by Research and Markets, based here.

The report segments the market by analog, IP, biometrics, hardware (camera, monitors, servers, storage devices), software (video analytics, VMS) and service (VSaaS, installation and maintenance), as well as by vertical and region.

The video surveillance market is estimated to be increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% (2017-2022). The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for IP cameras, owing to better functionality and reduced cost, use of cloud services to store large amounts of data, and increasing installation of surveillance systems for security reasons.

READ NEXT: Global Security Technology Spending to Exceed $81B in 2017, IDC Study Says

Based on hardware, software and service, the VSaaS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The market is driven by the increasing importance of VSaaS in various applications due to its benefits of remote access and management, among others.  As video feeds are stored in the cloud, customers can access and manage them using a desktop, a laptop or a Web-enabled mobile device. This adds an unprecedented flexibility to the video surveillance system.

A Glance at Vertical Markets

Based on vertical, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the video surveillance market in 2016, followed by the infrastructure segment. The need for security and safety of retailers, franchise stores and mall owners has resulted in the creation of safe zones using video surveillance to provide safety, monitor inventory and property and reduce criminal activities.

In the commercial sector, financial data, buildings, ATMs, bank branches and other assets require high security, which is an important part of the economic growth. The hospitality segment is also expected to provide several growth opportunities to the video surveillance system providers. This is expected to fuel the demand for the video surveillance market in hospitality.
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · News · Research · Security Cameras · Storage · Video Analytics · VMS · VSaaS · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Security Cameras, Storage, Video Analytics, VMS, VSaaS







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
20 Key Trends Emerge From ASIS 2014
Wink Hub or SmartThings Hub: Which Works Better?
30 Security Technologies Tickle Experts’ Fancies
SIA Appoints Samsung’s De Fina as Vice Chairman of Board of Directors
Professionalism and Attitude Promoted at DMP Owners Forum

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West