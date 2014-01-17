I-View Now Forms Partnership with COPS Monitoring

LAS VEGAS — The integration between COPS Monitoring and I-View Now, branded as OmniView, will give COPS operators the ability to verify alarms using event-driven video during the security dispatch process.

The companies say this will give the end user, the dispatch operator and the police additional information so they can make better choices with their resources.

"We're excited to add I-View Now to our lineup of OmniView video services. The I-View Now platform gives our dealers the ability to reduce false dispatches and increase their RMR by combining the alarm systems with the CCTV equipment they already use,” says Jim McMullen, president and COO, COPS Monitoring.

Compatible with 40+ alarm panels / IP Cameras, & DVR/NVRs, I-View Now is integrated into COPS’ Generations automation software to deliver event-driven clips directly to COPS dispatchers.

The potential of reduced false alarms comes from pre and post event-driven video clips that enhance alarm response, according to the company.

The addition of I-View Now also gives COPS dealers the ability to offer “virtual guard tours” and a real-time live look-in during alarm events.

"We’re thrilled to team up with COPS,” says Larry Folsom, president of I-View Now, “As the largest monitoring company in the industry, COPS will be able to offer its nationwide dealer base the opportunity to create more valuable accounts while providing their end users with video alarm verification and as a result, priority response.”

