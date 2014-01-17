Integrator Finds Success Providing Auto Dealerships With Visual Verification Systems

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — Systems integrator Digital Provisions, based here, recently deployed an intrusion system at a new car dealership that is helping prevent crime by halting burglaries in progress before any losses occurs.

Located on Long Island, Smithtown Toyota contracted with Digital Provisions to install an outdoor intrusion alarm system with visual verification and two-way audio. The solution provides complete coverage of the property without the need for physical fencing. Central station operators are also able to view live video of the entire lot all at once.

Silent alarms tripped by sensors throughout the property alert the monitoring service to any suspicious activity. If corresponding security cameras show a crime in progress, personnel can immediately communicate with the perpetrators through two-way audio speakers and announce they are under surveillance and the police have been contacted.

Recorded video of a recent attempted burglary at Smithtown Toyota demonstrates the effectiveness of the system. You can view the incident here during which a central station operator communicates to trespassers to vacate the premises.

Digital Provisions says it has experienced a surge in sales to car dealerships since introducing its fenceless, outdoor intrusion alarm solution. Unlike an onsite security guard who can only view one area of the lot at a time, the technology-based system provides non-stop views of the entire property. Each sensor, which is sensitive up to a distance of up to 100 feet, is custom-configured to maximize coverage and is effective in all weather conditions. It is impossible for trespassers to actively evade the system, as there is no way to visually determine the area covered by any individual sensor or when a sensor has been tripped, according to the company.

Visual verification by trained operators eliminates false alarms sent to the police. Live voice communications, once a crime-in-progress has been identified, make it clear to the perpetrators they are under live surveillance far more effectively than a ringing alarm or pre-recorded message would.

“Burglar alarms have been around for ages, but are typically used to protect spaces indoors or with fenced perimeters. We are showing our automotive customers a new, creative and highly-effective use for something that they already understand and appreciate,” says Brian Selltiz, CEO of Digital Provisions. “Our clients also value the fact that we are able to make use of existing cameras that they already have in place, which is one of the ways we work to make the systems as cost-effective as possible.”

Dealership owners have discovered additional uses for the system beyond security. The sales team can easily check on inventory by viewing the feed from the cameras via a web-based interface. The two-way audio capabilities and speakers can serve as an outdoor paging system. Dealership owners and managers also enjoy peace-of-mind knowing they can view and manage the security system themselves, remotely, from any computer, browser or mobile device.

“[We have] been impressed with the way the system has worked exactly as promised. It’s wonderful coming to work in the morning, opening up the lot, and feeling 100% confident that no surprises will be waiting, like missing parts or vandalized property,” says Denis Dagger, vice president, Smithtown Toyota.

The recent recorded incident at Smithtown Toyota is an example of how quickly this type of solution can pay dividends, according to Selltiz. Without the outdoor burglar alarm system in place, the thieves may have successfully targeted multiple vehicles and made off with a large number of expensive rims and tires. They may even have returned for multiple visits after their first success. Instead, they fled the scene as soon as the operator notified them that they were under video surveillance, leaving their tools behind as evidence.