ISC West Panel Session to Explore Impact of IoT on Security Industry

LAS VEGAS — A newly added panel session to the SIA [email protected] roster will explore “The Pros and Cons of the Internet of Things” at ISC West.

Scheduled for April 5, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., the seminar is geared to provide attendees with insights on new developments in networked solutions for the security industry and how they are impacting today’s systems.

The assembled panel of thought leaders, representing nearly every category within the industry, will discuss various intricacies of networking technologies and cybersecurity, as well as the role of the IoT for professional security applications.

“New surveillance and security technologies are capturing volumes of information with greater detail and efficiency than ever before,” says Tom Cook, senior vice president of sales, Hanwha Techwin America. “Video surveillance technology is a prime example, with new image capture devices delivering unprecedented levels of performance and intelligence that makes them invaluable for business applications that transcend traditional security.”

The seminar will be moderated by Ron Hawkins, manager of special projects and partnerships, Security Industry Association (SIA). Along with Cook, other panelists will include Ronnie Pennington, national sales engineer, Altronix Corp.; Rick Caruthers, executive vice president, Galaxy Control Systems; Chris Camejo, director of product management, threat intelligence, NTT Security; Ken LaMarca, vice president, sales and marketing, OnSSI; Don Campbell, vice president, products, Quantum Secure; and Bud Broomhead, CEO, Viakoo.

The session will be held on the first level of the Sands Convention Center in meeting room Sands 309. For more information or to register, go here.