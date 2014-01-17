Pittsburgh Police Release New Surveillance Video of Steelers’ Joey Porter Being Arrested

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Police Department on Tuesday released new video surveillance footage of Steelers Assistant Coach Joey Porter being arrested during an altercation with a bar bouncer and a police officer.

Porter pleaded guilty Tuesday to a disorderly conduct citation stemming from the dispute. Porter’s defense attorney told WPXI Channel 11 that Porter would plead guilty in city court.

Porter was originally charged with aggravated assault and other more serious charges for allegedly grabbing an officer’s wrists outside a South Side bar on Jan. 8 after a bouncer denied him entrance.

But Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. dropped all charges except the disorderly conduct and public drunkenness citations, saying surveillance video didn’t support more serious charges.

The city’s Citizens Police Review Board, police union and the police department’s leadership all have said the charges were warranted, WPXI reported.

The citation carried up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine. Porter was fined $300.

Following Porter’s guilty plea Monday, the Pittsburgh Police Bureau released surveillance video from two cameras that were positioned outside the bar at which the incident occurred.

The video shows Porter arguing with the bouncer of The Flats before a group gets pushed back and up against a car. Porter is then seen reaching out and grabbing a police officer’s wrists.

Fraternal Order of Police President Robert Swartzwelder released a statement Tuesday, saying that the union always had complete confidence that the officer involved in the incident acted professionally.

“The FOP is glad that Paul Abel, whose reputation was challenged for appropriate police action, has been vindicated. Although the FOP is disappointed with the complete outcome, the FOP had complete confidence that Officer Abel acted professionally as an officer. Officer Abel is owed several apologies by those who attempted to tarnish his conduct. The verdict and plea in this case clearly demonstrates that.”

