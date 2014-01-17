PSA TEC Will Get a New Venue in 2018 to Accommodate Growth

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — PSA Security Network will move its education and networking TEC event to a new location in 2018 in order to accommodate all sessions and certification trainings in one venue.

The move to the Downtown Denver Sheraton follows the success of PSA TEC 2017, held here May 7-11, at the Westin and Marriott hotels. The larger venue will also allow more hotel room accommodations for attendees, say PSA Director of Marketing Kim Garcia.

“We are excited about the move downtown and what it will bring to our attendees next year,” Garcia says. “We have outgrown our current location so having the entire conference under one roof will really bring back the networking, information exchange, and personal connections that TEC is known for.”

This year’s event offered more than 100 sessions for attendees, which were broken out into eight learning tracks. New to the education roster in 2017 was a recurring monthly revenue-focused learning path. The sessions within this path were from different learning tracks that provided attendees a look at the technologies and best practices from industry and financial pros to help RMR become a reality in their businesses.

“PSA TEC has earned the reputation of being one of the best educational events for systems integrators,” says Bill Bozeman, CPP, president and CEO of PSA Security Network. “Our team has worked hard all year to make sure we continue to present the most current topics from the best industry experts and that the exhibits showcase the best in class products that our integrators are looking for. This year’s event was a huge success for not just PSA but also the presenters, exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees with regards to education and networking.”

Matthew Rosenquist, cybersecurity strategist at Intel Corp., motivated and encouraged attendees to take an active role in the cybersecurity of their businesses during the May 7 keynote address. He offered insights into current risks and provided recommendations on how to address those risks that are emerging in the industry.

Following the address, Rosenquist took part in the State of the Industry session with panelists David Sylvester (founder and president, 3SE), Gunvir Baveja (CEO, eVigilant Security), Bozeman and Chuck Wilson (executive director, NSCA). The well-attended session included real-time polling questions for the attendees and open dialogue among the panelists.

Later on May 7, PSA held the PSA TEC Vendor Awards Luncheon where the winners of various awards were announced. A full list of this year’s winners can be found here.

The afternoon of May 9 was dedicated to the Exhibit Hall, featuring industry-leading solutions for access control, video surveillance and video management, cybersecurity, power supplies, door systems and other security solutions. The show floor was once again sold out with 16% of this year’s exhibitors being new to PSA TEC.

PSA TEC 2017 was supported by 24 signature sponsors, as well as a number of supporting benefactors.

“The sponsors really stepped up this year to help us offer the best education, networking and experience PSA TEC has ever offered,” Bozeman says. “These sponsors understand that it takes a level of financial support to make that kind of impact. We are extremely pleased with their commitment to PSA TEC and are thankful for their sponsorship.”

A gallery of photographs from this year’s event can be viewed here. More information about the 2018 event, including the official call for papers date, will be released in June.