School for Special-Needs Children Gets Security Camera Upgrade

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Kids World, a non-profit school for students with disabilities, located here, installed a new video surveillance system over the holidays. The Hikvision solution is used for security when the school is vacant, during recess on the school’s playground, in the classrooms and in the pickup/drop-off area. Inside the classrooms, teachers use the video for monitoring and visual feedback.

The high definition system is ideally suited to a small educational environment, according to Hikvision. It includes:

three DS-2CD2432F-IW 3-megapixel indoor IR Wi-Fi cube cameras

one DS-2CD2542FWD-IWS 4-megapixel WDR mini dome network camera

four DS-2CD2132F-IWS 3-megapixel vandal-proof network dome cameras

DS-7716NI-I4/16P embedded plug ‘n’ play 4K NVR, with a built-in PoE switch

The outdoor cameras provide wide coverage for effective perimeter protection, according to Hikvision. The indoor cameras are low profile, which makes them unobtrusive in the classroom. The 4-megapixel indoor dome camera features very wide, 106-degree coverage for the classroom, and all indoor cameras have audio recording capability, which Kids World teachers will use for instructional purposes. All of the cameras are also Wi-Fi capable for a dynamic range of deployments.

“The Hikvision cameras will really make a difference for our students and their families, providing security and a helping hand in the classroom too,” says Kids World Founder Brandon Francis

Since its founding in 2005, Kids World has helped pre-school to seventh grade students with a variety of challenging disabilities. Several of the school’s graduates have moved on to public school settings. One child, who was nonverbal initially, started speaking after participating in an auditory therapy program at Kids World. The school has two classrooms and 16 to 20 students. In addition to regular school hours, Kids World offers one-on-one therapy, tutoring and after-school programs.

“We’re particularly pleased to provide technical expertise and video surveillance equipment to help support Kids World teachers and students,” says Alex Asnovich, director of marketing for Hikvision USA. “This is one example of the many ways that Hikvision invests in the communities where we do business.”