SDC Product Catalog Now Available in Digital Format

CAMARILLO, Calif. — For the first time, SDC is publishing a digital version of its Access & Egress Security Solutions catalog in an effort to operate in a more eco-friendly, sustainable fashion. A free printed version of the 316-page, 2017-’18 catalog will also be available by request.

“We resisted changing our product binder practice for many years because our customers still expected it. But last year, we realized that switching to one, complete catalog was not only the right thing to do from a sustainability perspective, it also eliminates product confusion and mistakes because it will be constantly updated digitally and available online,” says Shane Geringer, SDC’s vice president of marketing, sales, and strategic development. “In the old days, every time a product was updated, a new data sheet had to be printed and mailed to our resellers so they could manually update their binder. Now, updates are as easy as downloading the latest catalog version.”

Even though SDC did an initial print run of the catalog, it was determined that eliminating the binder and data sheets would reduce paper consumption, and therefore delivery weight and fuel consumption going forward. This, coupled with the resulting cost savings of also placing the catalog online, led SDC to make the change.

“I don’t know that we’ll ever get away from a printed version of the catalog. In fact, in our technology-dependent world, it’s nice to have information that doesn’t require a Wi-Fi connection or computer expertise or an app to use,” Shane says. “When you think about it, you can use it 24/7, in direct sunlight and it still works even when you drop it. Seriously, it’s quite a leap from SDC’s first catalog in the 1970s when my grandmother typed out and copied four pages from her typewriter for my grandfather, Art Geringer.”

Users can download the new catalog here. For a limited time, SDC is also providing a complimentary printed copy of the catalog to those who request it.